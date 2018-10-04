Personal time online affects productivity

Taking a bit of time to shop online might seem harmless but it costs your employer money, wrrites Professor Gary Martin.

Taking a bit of time to shop online might seem harmless but it costs your employer money, wrrites Professor Gary Martin.

ASK most employees what it means to steal from their employer and you're likely to get answers that relate to taking home office stationery or fabricating work-related expenses.

But there's another form of theft which is far more prevalent in our workplaces than we care to acknowledge or recognise, and it's growing and impacting the bottom line of many organisations

Time theft that occurs when employees accept payment for time that they did not put into their work - and it is more easily executed by those with fixed paid hours as opposed to those in salaried positions who must perform the job regardless of the hours required.

It occurs in many different forms but it is one particular type that has thrust the concept in to the spotlight in recent times - using paid work time for online personal activities.

It might be 10 minutes here or 10 minutes there but over time and across multiple employees the loss can soon add up with time theft estimated to cost Australian organisations billions of dollars each year.

How often, for example have you spent time at work surfing online to get the best airfares for your summer vacation abroad?

Or perhaps you have been made aware of a sale at your favourite retailer but because of your work commitments you have embarked upon some online shopping during working time to secure a bargain?

Maybe it's simply that you while away your work day chatting to your cyberfriends via your favourite social media sites or you find it more convenient to pay your bills online during the work day.

The bottom line is that if you do engage in these behaviours regularly then you are most probably committing time theft.

For many employees who engage in time theft, it does not stop at online surfing. Think also about the paid work time devoted to lengthy non-work related chats, extended breaks, late starts, or even early knock-offs.

Of course, most employers acknowledge and accept that many employees will devote a small amount of work time to attending to personal matters - and many employees, will make up the time by reducing their breaks or extending their work hours.

But the bottom line is that time theft through personal web surfing reduces productivity and employers are increasingly taking steps to curb their losses.

They recognise that the actions of an employee engaged in time theft can negatively impact on others when they see that that timeliness is not recognised and there are no consequences.

And when counterproductive behaviour is perceived as acceptable behaviour in the workplace, it spreads like a plague of locusts.

So next time you decide to play an online computer game during work time, perhaps rethink that move - you'll be a winner in the eyes of your employer.

Professor Gary Martin is Chief Executive Officer, the Australian Institute of Management WA.