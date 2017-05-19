20°
Taking Springfield to the world

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th May 2017 1:10 PM
Springfield Land Corporation Founder and Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby addresses the crowd at this year's National Achiever's Conference.
THERE'S no questioning Maha Sinnathamby's passion when it comes to Springfield.

The Springfield Land Corporation Chairman and Founder has always been proud of the success of his master-planned Greater Springfield community and this week he had the opportunity to share his story at the National Achievers Congress 2017 event.

Kicking off both Sydney and Melbourne events, Mr Sinnathamby featured alongside several other high achieving national and international entrepreneurs including hugely popular life and business strategist, Tony Robbins.

Geared towards inspiring and motivating emerging entrepreneurs, the event was not initially on Mr Sinnathamby's radar, yet when invited to speak, said he felt compelled to take Springfield's story to the world.

"They invited me and I reluctantly accepted because it was a two-day session and I'm usually very selective about what I do with my time,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"When I heard this was a very strong, world-wide conference, however, I felt I had an obligation to tell everyone we have a national building project at work and I needed to make sure the world knew about it.

Springfield Land Corporation Founder and Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby addresses the crowd at this year's National Achiever's Conference.
"Other than Canberra, there is no other project of Springfield's size or enormity that has taken place in this country or that is known as setting an example for others to follow in the areas of health, education and IT.”

Mr Sinnathamby said his goal with Greater Springfield had never been about making a quick buck and hoped by telling his story, he could help inspire individuals to rise up and realise their full potential, while helping others.

"I could see hunger in the crowd of over of a thousand people and could feel they needed direction and were looking for guidance on how they could face this world and be successful,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"I told them about how when this project came on the market 25 years ago, no one wanted to buy it as this part of the world was socially and economically depressed, with high unemployment and crime rates.

"No-one wanted to touch it but I saw it as a gateway to open up a great region with unlimited opportunities and this is what the whole project is about.”

The National Achievers Conference 2017 is in its 23rd year and will feature in 12 countries around the world.

Topics:  greater springfield maha sinnathamby nac2017 national achievers conference springfield land corporation

