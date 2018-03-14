Taking Springfield to the world through art

HE'S painted everything from Paddington Bear to Italy's Tuscan hills and now you can view Don Martin's finest work as part of a local art exhibition.

The life-long landscape painter and Springfield Lakes resident Don Martin is featuring 43 of his paintings as part of the Aveo Springfield Art Exhibition.

The 77-year-old said he was very proud to be displaying his work for the public to see.

"I'm really happy about showcasing at Aveo as I don't often get an opportunity to show my work,” Mr Martin said.

"These paintings are works I have painted over the years and are mainly acrylic and water colour and have never been seen before.

"It's a collection of everything from Paddington Bear, Italy, France, pretty much all over Europe.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Martin said he continues to paint for hours every day and never gets tired of his passion.

Aveo Integrated Retirement Village manager Richard Fahy said he hoped to see many more art exhibitions and other community activities at Aveo moving forward.

"We'd be really keen to see artists from the Greater Springfield area who want to display their work here,” Mr Fahy said.

"We've certainly seen an interest from the community with regards to that, so hopefully that is something we can do on a more regular basis.

"It's been really great to bring the community here and to show them something they may not have had the opportunity to see otherwise.”

The Aveo Springfield Art Exhibition is on now at Aveo Springfield, 2 Symphony Way, Springfield Central. For more information about opening times, call 3032 7157.