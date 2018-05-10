Taking control after cancer

LIVING WITH CANCER: Yvette Moten and mum Merle Peters, Dawn Jackson, Leaann Kennedy, Christel Lindsa, (seated) Carolyn Attwood (left) and Nichola MacNeil (right).

IT'S MORE than just a class for cancer survivors and patients, Yoga for Cancer lessons are giving women emotional support through some tough times.

For Christel Lindsay the class has been a chance to take some power back from cancer.

"It's really amazing to me," she said.

"It gives you your body back."

Mrs Lindsay was diagnosed with breast cancer at 37, and was pro-active in finding support services to help her and her family through.

She found a lump in her breast while taking a shower, only eight months after having a mammogram, the lump turned out to be stage three cancer and had spread to her lymph nodes.

She stumbled on YOGAndU through Facebook and found out about the classes which are free to anyone pre, during and post treatment.

They are also open to anyone affected by cancer including partners, carers and friends.

Mrs Lindsay said she felt like she had no control when she was diagnosed and the class helped her do something proactive.

"You feel like you lost all control.

"You want to feel like you're contributing to your own health."

Now she's in recovery but said Yoga was helping her get through "scanxiety", anxiety about regular check ups.

"The lead up is enough to tip you back to where you started."

Dawn Jackson said she didn't find the class until she had finished treatment but would have come earlier.

While she considers herself "lucky" having had good support from her medical team, full movement in her arm comes and goes due to surgery.

But yoga has helped her gain more movement and calm her during check ups.

"People think once you've finished treatment you're done, but you've still got to have check ups. I'm on medication for 10 years which affects me medically and physically as well," Ms Jackson said.

She was diagnosed at 49 after being told by her GP she didn't need a mammogram until she was 50.

"If I had of waited it would have been too late.

"Always be empowered to ask for a second opinion."

Yoga, she said helps mentally and physically everyday.

Ms Jackson also said the class was great support as no one else really understood what it was like to have cancer.

"It's a safe environment" where the women can say things that they can't say to their families.

Leaann Kennedy also wishes she had found out about the class while she was going through treatment. Instead she "struggled along."

She's had a couple of surgeries for breast cancer and had restricted arm movement, about 30%, after her surgeries and being told by doctors it wouldn't get much better.

After six weeks of yoga she gained 100% movement back.

Yvette Moten and mum Merle Peters also attend the class.

Ms Moten who is her mum's carer said it was a place where her and her mum could come and "switch off a little bit" and "not concentrate on what's going on at home".

Thanks to the class her mother is now able to move more after surgery.

"For two to three weeks I didn't move my arm. Now I know I do have to move it," Ms Peters said.

The women in the class have become great friends laughing and crying through the hard times and remembering those that don't survive their cancer journeys.

Yoga therapist Nichola MacNeil said for those enduring chemotherapy and radiation, yoga for cancer provides a means to strengthen the body, boost the immune system and encourage a feeling of well-being.

While for those recovering from surgery, such as that for breast cancer, yoga can help restore motion and flexibility in a gentle, balanced manner.

"Yoga/Meditation for cancer also provides an internal anchor of calm. Many practising yoga therapy have discovered an interesting, subtle benefit, an increased awareness of a great, internal stillness and sense of unity," she said.

"They've found, at the most fundamental level of their own consciousness, a sense of true health and vitality that spills over into other aspects of life."