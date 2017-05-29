Taking a stand for health

Simon LaBlack lawyer for LaBlack Lawyers uses a stand up desk to work after suffering a neck injury.

EVERYONE knows how uncomfortable it feels to sit hunched over a desk all day.

Our sedentary lifestyle at school and at work is proving detrimental to our health and more workplaces are implementing standing desks and furniture.

Augustine Heights lawyer, Simon LaBlack said he was forced to buy a standing desk due to a back and neck injury, but said the benefits would be great for all.

"The decision to buy a standing desk was driven largely by a car accident I was involved in where I had two cars crash into the back of me,” Mr LaBlack said.

"I ended up getting bad whiplash which made it hard to work sitting down all day, so I decided to change things up and do something about it,” he said.

"It probably wouldn't have come to my attention if not for the accident and so while it was expensive, I would still recommend people getting them because it has made such a difference to me.”

A recent Herald Sun article featuring former Olympian Jane Flemming said she was calling for schools to have their students stand for half a day and believed it would help in the battle against obesity.

USQ Research Program Director in Physical Activity and Health, Professor Stuart Biddle said while he believed Ms Flemming was on the right track, wasn't convinced the idea would do much in terms of reducing obesity rates.

"I think she's pushing a good thing here, but it's not really for tackling obesity because if you want to tackle obesity you need to be moving a lot more in general and eating the right foods,” Professor Biddle said.

"The health benefits of sitting less don't seem to be quite so impactful on obesity, it's more to do with metabolic health with things like blood pressure, glucose and things related to diabetes.

"Mental well-being and alertness are also affected which is great, but I think for weight-loss it's on the margin.”

Professor Biddle did agree with Ms Flemming that schools and workplaces were far too sedentary and believed there needed to be a major change in order to prevent health risks down the track.

Professor Stuart Biddle (middle) says walking meetings are a healthy option for workplaces. He is pictured with Dr Jason Bennie and George Thomas.

"There should be more options for sure and the use of these desks is the obvious one because we're usually sitting using the computer but we could actually be standing instead,” Professor Biddle said.

"I think we also need to make classrooms much more active as there's a lot more evidence now about the benefits of being physically active in the classroom and learning through doing, rather than just learning through sitting and listening.

"I think the whole area of schools and workplaces which captures a large portion of the population will need to adapt to the health risks of very sedentary lifestyles that we create and sustain in work, as well as outside of work.

"That's the mantra, sit less move more.”

Professor Biddle will present a free public seminar alongside American counselling psychologist and expert in physical activity, Terence Tracey as part of USQ's Community Research Evening: Physical and Mental Health and Well-being event this Wednesday night.

Professor Biddle's 'Too Much Sitting and Too Little Movement: Take a Stand' seminar and Mr Tracey's presentation will be held at USQ Springfield on May 31 from 5pm-8.30pm.

For more information, visit: www.usq.edu.au/research/events.