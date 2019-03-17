Takeaway couple credits customer service, loyalty

DAVE and Norma Palmer have seen plenty of faces in their 25 years of ownership at the Brassall Takeaway store.

It is those faces that mean the most to the passionate Brassall husband and wife duo who believe in good old fashioned customer service.

Over 25 years that service has extended far beyond Brassall with Mr and Mrs Palmer lending a hand to the people of Ipswich when they needed it most.

"We stood by everybody when the floods were on," Mr Palmer said.

"Everybody lost power, but because we had gas we were able to open up and supply people with a means to get something.

"We had people lining up for nearly an hour to get their food and they were just so happy.

"It's easy to do good when you've got a good team behind you."

The proud couple first started selling curries when Mr Palmer was still serving in the RAAF at Amberley.

"They loved it on the base," he said.

"We were making massive amounts of curry."

From the success of serving curries to RAAF personnel, Mr and Mrs Palmer decided to make a full commitment to their growing business by buying a permanent store in 1994.

Brassall wasn't the first choice for the couple with Mr Palmer admitting that without a deal falling through things could have worked out differently.

After moving into a spot outside the shopping centre, Mr and Mrs Palmer relocated the store to the sport where they are today thanks to a revamp of the complex in 1998.

Since then the Brassall Takeaway store has become a massive part of the local community and Mrs Palmer wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think we look at this place not like getting rich, we enjoy it as a job," Mrs Palmer said.

"When you give good service, people keep coming back and you feel that you achieve something.

"People like those from the nursing homes have been coming here from day one.

"It's an achievement to see them happy, they come and talk, they tell their stories and their problems.

"It makes it feel like a family.

"Thank you to all our customers who support us, without them, we wouldn't be here."

Many of the staff currently at Brassall Takeaway have shown loyalty to the store for multiple years.

One of the women celebrating the 25th anniversary of the store on March 12 had been with the business for 15 years.

A long-time commitment that Mrs Palmer greatly attributes to the success of the business.

"We couldn't have done it without the staff who are here now and have been here in the past," she said.