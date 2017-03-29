Takeout boss 'succumbed to temptation', assaulted teen

THE last customers had been served, the fryers in an Ipswich takeaway shop had been turned off and the owner and his teenage employee were about to go home when he sexually assaulted her.

Van Tin Ho, 45, held the 15-year-old girl and tried to kiss her before he pushed her down into a chair and told her she couldn't leave.

She said her father was waiting to pick her up and when she moved towards the door, Ho tried to make her stay by telling her he would buy her a mobile phone.

Ho's mobile phone rang twice during in the incident in 2015. Both missed calls were from his wife.

Feeling 'sick and panicked', she ignored him and walked home. The girl later told her friend about the incident and eventually her father and the police.

Ipswich District Court yesterday heard Ho "succumbed to temptation".

In sentencing Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Ho "had a position of trust and authority as her boss and being alone in the shop".

"He had a position of control over the complainant. This kind of work is not uncommon for your people who use it as a stepping stone in the work force," he said.

"There was some degree of persistence and some degree of manipulation and in exercising his authority he told her she had to wait until 9pm (to leave)."

Mr Needham said Ho offered to buy the girl a phone "as an incentive not to complain or at least continue her employment with him".

Defence Lawyer Tim Ryan said Ho, who had worked in and owned takeaway shops in the Brisbane and Ipswich region since 1994, was under "considerable form of stress" at the time of the offending.

Judge Dennis Lynch said Ho "was in a position of authority and had a degree of power over her".

Ho pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a child under 16 and he was sentenced to six months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operational period of two years.