THE infamous rotunda which once stood proud in the centre of the Ipswich mall is no longer.

It and many other well-known aspects of the mall are all but a memory for locals as even the rubble of what once was has been cleared away.

Buildings around Murphy's Pub have also started to disappear as the site of what will eventually be the new food experience begins to take shape as part of the mall redevelopment.

Work on the site preparation of the future Ipswich City Council buildings is complete.