Take an umbrella to Queen's Baton relay today

THOUSANDS of people who are expected to line the streets of Ipswich this afternoon to watch the Queen's Baton relay should take an umbrella.

While any potential showers forecast for this afternoon will only amount to drizzle and are highly unlikely to ruin the parade, it's enough to make the afternoon uncomfortable for spectators if they are not prepared.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects only a slight chance of light isolated showers later this afternoon and in the early evening.

Meteorologist Diane Eadie said there was an easing trend from the heavier showers overnight on Wednesday and conditions would continue as ease throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 27C.

"It will continue to be cloudy but showers should be easing over the next few hours, clearing slightly for the Queen's Baton relay," Ms Eadie said.

"It's going to be overcast but not too much in terms of rainfall.

"You're going to get frizzy hair even if you're not trapped under a shower."