Take the pledge: Fatality Free Friday looms for Qld drivers

Will you take the pledge for Fatality Free Friday? (File image)

Lowood Police are reminding motorist to slow down and take their time ahead of Fatality Free Friday.

Next Friday, May 28, is Fatality Free Friday – an initiative of the Australian Road Safety Foundation and an annual campaign – that urges drivers to stay alive during their drive.

Lowood officer in charge senior sergeant James Bromley encouraged all drivers to take the pledge for Fatality Free Friday and think about road safety.

“As police officers, we experience first-hand the serious consequences that motor vehicle accidents have on everyone in our community and sometimes devastating effects for the driver and occupants involved,” he said.

“It is our hope that drivers commit to driving more safely on Fatality Free Friday and do so the next day and the day after.

“Eventually, we will see a change in our driving behaviour.”

As of May 17, a total of 100 people died in Queensland roads as a result of traffic accidents.

The staggering figure is up 22.3 per cent in comparison to five years ago, where 81 people died on Queensland roads.

Queensland government data from 2019 shows that from 219 crashes for the year, 50 were as a result of speeding, 46 involved drunk riders or drivers, 21 were distracted and 30 were fatigue related.

