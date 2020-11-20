‘Take responsibility’: Magistrate’s orders after ice find

BUSTED with ice in his newly purchased car, Dean Squires initially denied the drugs were his, insisting he had only just purchased the car and he didn't know it was there.

But his story unravelled quickly as police continued searching the car and found more ice in a bag on the back seat.

Dean David Squires, 36, from Ripley, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, pleading guilty to possession of a dangerous drug at Goodna on August 29.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police intercepted Squires about midnight on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna.

Dean David Squires leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A clip-seal bag that held a crystal residue was found in the centre console.

Squires told police he was not aware that it was there, and he had only owned the car a month.

Squires produced a receipt of purchase dated June 10, which was nearly 12 weeks before.

A clip seal bag that held 0.8 grams of methylamphetamine was found in the pocket of a bag on the back seat of the car.

Squires said the bag was his, but continued to deny any knowledge of the clip seal bag in the centre console.

Snr Const. Swanson said Squires had previous drug offences including a five year jail term in 2016 for trafficking.

Dean David Squires pleaded guilty to possession of ice.

"Are you still on parole Mr Squires," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked.

"No, almost two years," Squires responded.

"You still have a drug problem though?" Ms Sturgess asked.

"Here and there," Squires said.

"Are you doing anything about it?" she asked.

"Yes, counselling through my parole officer even though I've finished," Squires said.

Ms Sturgess said drugs were an ongoing issue for Squires, with convictions in 2012, 2013, 2014, and a Supreme Court matter in 2016 when he was sentenced for drug trafficking, and had spent 406 days in jail before being granted parole.

"I accept addiction to methylamphetamine (ice) is a big problem that can't just be turned off. But you have to take responsibility," Ms Sturgess said.

Squires was convicted and fined $750.