News

TAKE A LOOK: Latest aerial photos of Second Range Crossing

Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page.
Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page. Above Photography PTY LTD
Meghan Harris
by

THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing is starting to take shape, with Nexus sharing the latest photos of the project.

The aerial images capture the progress of the $1.6 billion project.

The photos show the viaduct progress, the east zone works, Postman's Ridge Rd realignment works and a number of bridges over different sections of the crossing.

Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page.
Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page. Above Photography PTY LTD

Nexus also shared a video of workers spraying 600,000 cubic metres of specifically designed hydro-mulch to revegetate areas around Boundary St, Mort St and the central section of the toll road.

Hydro-mulching is an efficient planting process that uses a high pressure hose to spray a slurry of seeds, fertiliser, mulch, wood fibre, water and binder over topsoil.

Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page.
Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page. Above Photography PTY LTD

The slurry enhances the initial growth of grass by establishing a good environment for seed germination.

The hydro-mulch Nexus is using has been specifically designed for the area and features a mix of native species including grasses and acacia.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With the recent rain there have been delays to Nexus' plans to reopen the Ganzer Rd realignment, including the upgraded intersection with Gowrie Junction Rd.

It has advised the construction teams are doing all they can to have the roads open in early November.

Topics:  latest photos toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing tsrc

Toowoomba Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Boy suffers serious head injury in accident

Boy suffers serious head injury in accident

A BOY has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after being struck by a car at Booval this afternoon.

  • News

  • 31st Oct 2017 4:52 PM

Five of Ipswich's creepiest ghost stories

Ghost hunter and Ipswich councillor David Pahlke at Ipswich Cemetery.

Here's where you can go ghost hunting this weekend.

#SnapIpswich: Show us what you love about our city

Ipswich business Floating Images Hot Air Balloon. Graeme Day.

Do you have a photo that promotes the best of Ipswich living?

HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition.

Full list of families providing the goods for Halloween

Local Partners