TAKE A LOOK: Latest aerial photos of Second Range Crossing

Nexus has shared photos of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing on its Facebook page. Above Photography PTY LTD

THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing is starting to take shape, with Nexus sharing the latest photos of the project.

The aerial images capture the progress of the $1.6 billion project.

The photos show the viaduct progress, the east zone works, Postman's Ridge Rd realignment works and a number of bridges over different sections of the crossing.

Nexus also shared a video of workers spraying 600,000 cubic metres of specifically designed hydro-mulch to revegetate areas around Boundary St, Mort St and the central section of the toll road.

Hydro-mulching is an efficient planting process that uses a high pressure hose to spray a slurry of seeds, fertiliser, mulch, wood fibre, water and binder over topsoil.

The slurry enhances the initial growth of grass by establishing a good environment for seed germination.

The hydro-mulch Nexus is using has been specifically designed for the area and features a mix of native species including grasses and acacia.

With the recent rain there have been delays to Nexus' plans to reopen the Ganzer Rd realignment, including the upgraded intersection with Gowrie Junction Rd.

It has advised the construction teams are doing all they can to have the roads open in early November.