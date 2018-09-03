Take control of your health to reduce your risk of stroke

Take measures now to prevent yourself having a stroke.

IN Australia, there will be 56,000 strokes this year alone - that is one every nine minutes. More than 10,000 of those strokes will be experienced by residents in Queensland.

Stroke attacks the brain - the human control centre - it can strike in an instant and change the lives of those impacted and their loved ones forever.

As part of National Stroke Week (September 3-9), the Stroke Foundation is urging all Queenslanders take control of their health and to take steps to reduce their stroke risk.

Stroke Foundation Queensland state manager Andrea Sanders said the number of people having strokes over the past two decades had grown rapidly, and now there was a real concern of younger people having strokes.

"Twenty strokes each day are happening to people of working age, but it does not have to be this way," Ms Sanders said.

"Stroke can impact anyone of any age, but the good news is more than 80 percent of strokes may be prevented."

Ms Sanders said we must act now to reduce our own stroke risk, the powers is ours.

"We can make the choice to step up this National Stroke Week and discover how easy it is to fit healthy habits into our daily routine to reduce our stroke risk," she said.

"In addition to an aging population, research tells us our modern lifestyle is putting us at greater risk of stroke and other chronic disease. As a society, we aren't getting enough exercise and don't always make the right decisions regarding diet.

"As a first step, I encourage Queensland residents to visit their GP for a health check or take advantage of a free digital health check at your local pharmacy to learn more about your stroke risk factors.

"Then make small changes and stay motivated to reduce your stroke risk. Every step counts towards a healthy life."

Top tips for National Stroke Week:

Stay active - Too much body fat can contribute to high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Get moving and aim to raise your heart rate through exercise at least 2.5 to 5 hours a week.

Eat well - Fuel your body with a balanced diet. Drop the salt and check the sodium content on packaged foods. Steer clear of sugary drinks and drink plenty of water.

Drink alcohol in moderation - Drinking large amounts of alcohol increases your risk of stroke through increased blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obesity and irregular heart beat (atrial fibrillation). Stick to no more than two standard alcoholic drinks a day for men and one standard drink per day for women.

Quit smoking - Smokers have twice the risk of having a stroke than non-smokers. There are immediate health benefits from quitting.

Make time to see your doctor for a health check. Ask for a blood pressure check because high blood pressure is the key risk factor for stroke. Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation are also stroke risks which can be managed with the help of a GP.