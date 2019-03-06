Tension remains at Deebing Creek as elder pleas for calm

Scenes at the Deebing Creek Mission on Thursday afternoon.

A STEEL farm gate is all that separates dozens of protesters from a sacred Indigenous site now under guard by a handful of Queensland Police officers.

The riot-like scenes and clashes with police yesterday were today replaced with talking, singing and patience.

Dozens of people are camped on the side of the road outside the gate of Deebing Creek mission.

Marquees and a barbecue have been set up to feed the crowd and two portaloos have been dropped off.

While the scene was calm, an air of tension remains at the site.

Two young Indigenous men said they would do whatever it takes to stop development in the area.

After yesterday's ugly scenes Aboriginal elder Wade Thompson and elders met with police and Frasers Property representatives at a mediation session in Yamanto this morning.

Mr Thompson said the situation was "just a stalemate".

"Frasers told us the reason why they took their action and we told them why we took ours," he said.

'We just don't want it developed at all."

Mr Thompson said protesters would remain "for as long as it takes".

"We just want to speak to Jackie Trad and the powers that be in the Queensland Government," he said.

"We want to hear it through them directly that they're not supporting us rather than third-hand through media.

"We want them to say face-to-face to our people that they're not supporting us."

Protesters' plans to enter the mission by using trails and walking through bushland to avoid the front-gate police blockade was foiled by security contractors.

Contractors were stationed at access points to the land to prevent unauthorised access.

An immediate call to action was sent to Yuggera Ugarapul people at the height of Wednesday's protests, asking for "people prepared to be arrested" to attend the site.

Private security guards, police and CFMEU officials clashed after Frasers Property requested protesters be removed from the site.

Back up was called when opposition to the eviction ramped up in the early afternoon.

Mr Thompson admitted things "did get a bit tense".

"Take a chill pill, we'll get our message across," he told supporters.

"We have really passionate supporters who have joined our cause.

"Different people react differently to our cause.

"If we can get across with less violence that's our goal."

Legal argy-bargy between the Yuggera Ugarapul people and the developers Frasers Property late last month and a petition calling for an inquiry into the sale of the Deebing Creek mission were the tinderbox the volatile situation needed to spark.