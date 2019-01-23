Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GET UP CLOSE: Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting.
GET UP CLOSE: Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting. Cordell Richardson
Pets & Animals

Take a walk on the wildside with native animals

Ashleigh Howarth
by
23rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM

SPECIAL VIP guided walking tours have launched at the Ipswich Nature Centre, giving children and adults the chance to see the native animals up close.

Visitors will have the opportunity to feed farm animals like Dexter the steer and Tyronne the sheep, learn how centre is supporting bilbies and discover what goes into caring for local wildlife.

Friday's sessions have now booked out, but senior zoologist Nicole Richards said that residents should not worry.

"It's a new thing here at the Nature Centre but there will be more sessions offered throughout the year," she said.

"It will be a special experience where you can get up close and personal to a few of the animals and learn about them, as they are local to Ipswich.

"There are 24 spots available in each group and everyone will walk around with a guide who will talk to them about the animals we house here."

The guided walks last for 90 minutes.

Participants should bring a water bottle, a hat and wear comfortable clothing.

A VIP ticket costs $12 for adults, $10 for concession card holders and $8 for children aged 5-12.

Keep an eye out on the Discover Ipswich website for guided walks information.

ipswich nature centre local wildlife walking tours
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Elders' mission to defend sacred Deebing Creek burial ground

    premium_icon Elders' mission to defend sacred Deebing Creek burial ground

    Environment Indigenous descendants have revealed their plan to stop development at the site off the Warrego Highway

    • 23rd Jan 2019 12:20 AM
    Dope smoker bust after toilet flushing fail

    premium_icon Dope smoker bust after toilet flushing fail

    News After 40 years of dope smoking, he now says he will now give it up

    • 23rd Jan 2019 12:03 AM
    Traditions thrown out the door in tiny home

    premium_icon Traditions thrown out the door in tiny home

    Property Limited space is no issue for Laidley couple

    • 23rd Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Guilty mum walks from court after homework assault on son

    premium_icon Guilty mum walks from court after homework assault on son

    News Stressed out mum slams son's head into table

    • 23rd Jan 2019 12:01 AM