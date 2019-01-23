Take a walk on the wildside with native animals

GET UP CLOSE: Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting.

GET UP CLOSE: Keeper Nick Szepes feeding Dexter the steer at the Ipswich Nature Centre, where new VIP guided walking tours are starting. Cordell Richardson

SPECIAL VIP guided walking tours have launched at the Ipswich Nature Centre, giving children and adults the chance to see the native animals up close.

Visitors will have the opportunity to feed farm animals like Dexter the steer and Tyronne the sheep, learn how centre is supporting bilbies and discover what goes into caring for local wildlife.

Friday's sessions have now booked out, but senior zoologist Nicole Richards said that residents should not worry.

"It's a new thing here at the Nature Centre but there will be more sessions offered throughout the year," she said.

"It will be a special experience where you can get up close and personal to a few of the animals and learn about them, as they are local to Ipswich.

"There are 24 spots available in each group and everyone will walk around with a guide who will talk to them about the animals we house here."

The guided walks last for 90 minutes.

Participants should bring a water bottle, a hat and wear comfortable clothing.

A VIP ticket costs $12 for adults, $10 for concession card holders and $8 for children aged 5-12.

Keep an eye out on the Discover Ipswich website for guided walks information.