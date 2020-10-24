Take a look at our top poems

THE NATION’S poetic talent was on show for the judges at this year’s Ipswich Poetry Feast.

Winners across all categories were announced on Friday night, with poets from across the world picking up prizes.

Here is a collection of five of the winning works.

Ipswich Poetry Feast Awards Open Age - Bush Poetry

1st Place: Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD

Remembering Bill the Bastard

Two pencil pines, like sentinels, in far Gallipoli,

stand guard beside a lonely grave that rouses poignancy.

There’s sympathy for one long-gone, though few might know of Bill,

Australia’s greatest war-horse, one of solid iron will;

but Bill the Bastard looms above all others of his kind,

and represents the thousands left so cruelly behind.

Bill symbolises, too, the bond between a man and horse

when Light Horse troops and Walers followed war’s most deadly course.

Beyond Bill’s grave, atop each ridge, the fallen Anzacs lie,

the headstones bearing epitaphs exposed to foreign sky:

and, sad to say, so many there, are nameless, where they fell -

like Bill, who saw them come and go, they had grim tales to tell.

The massive, chestnut Water, one whose fame had known no bounds,

at War’s end - new assignment - travelled back to Anzac grounds.

Bill’s headstone gives his name and ‘rank’, a full identity,

inspiring countless visitors to seek his history...

Bill gained attention readily throughout ‘enlistment’ days,

impressing with gigantic size and wily, strong-willed ways.

He bucked off all would-be recruits, then gave a taunting sneer

which earned the ‘Bastard’ accolade that tended to endear

the roguish rascal to the hearts of horsemen, far and wide,

inspiring ‘Bill the Bastard’ yarns the troops would tell with pride.

Bill’s legend grew, his exploits told by men of rank and fame -

before long, he knew men of note whose mateship he could claim.

En route to war, aboard the ship, Bill made one special friend,

Horse-Master, Banjo Paterson, his mate till battles’ end.

Now, Banjo had an old-school pal, Lieutenant H. Chauvel

who came to be amazed by Bill, in one forsaken hell -

Bill caught his eye, so many times, at work, Gallipoli:

with hefty loads, while under fire, he strode on steadily.

He bore John Simpson from the field - one quickly raised to fame:

John and his donkey, heroes both, became a household name.

Lieutenant Michael Shanahan, best horseman, Allied Force,

soon noticed Bill, reputedly the strongest, fittest horse.

He watched him lugging giant packs up-hill, where duty led,

then plunging down the deep descents with bodies newly dead.

He witnessed, too, Bill’s famous run along the Suvla trail,

in sight of Turkish sniper fire, delivering the mail;

then, riderless, twice shot, distressed, he aced the five-mile task,

a champion, without a doubt - what more could Light Horse ask?

In sick-bay, vets attended Bill, with Shanahan as well:

he’d seen Bill flinch and thought they’d find two bullet-holes to tell

that Bill had raced on, injured, knowing what he had to do.

The soldier yearned to ride that horse - and into battle, too.

Unlike so many, both survived, and left Gallipoli,

evacuated from the Cove - to Egypt - secretly,

and Shanahan was there for Bill, to care, caress, cajole,

to win his heart with gentleness and claim his very soul.

Four months of war inaction let the pair combine as ‘one’,

and Shanahan, now Major, felt the hard work had been done,

that Bill was battle-ready, and that he could trust his mount

in time of fierce action when each move would surely count.

The Oghratina massacre set both of them a test

when Bill, by saving others, proved he was the very best.

When leading out the column, he stopped dead, displayed his fear -

his rider’s reconnoitre showed a deep ravine, too near.

Bill showed he was intuitive, alert both day and night,

protecting well his rider and equipped to stand and fight.

Thus, reassured, the Major, was prepared to lead his men

to battle at Romani - and it didn’t matter when.

The ‘Bastard’ and the Major made an awe-inspiring team

that shared, with all the Light Horse men, the Anzac troopers’ dream

of mighty charges that destroyed the dreaded enemy,

avenging all the Anzacs lost at grim Gallipoli.

By 1.00am, on August 4th, the battle had begun.

Sheer force of greater numbers meant the Turks could over-run

the front lines of the Light Horse; but they kept to Chauvel’s plan

to fight from horseback when they could, and not fight man to man.

The Light Horse staged a planned retreat while noise of battle raged

as mounted troopers, Anzacs all, a mighty struggle waged

against the savage Ottoman who’d crossed the Sinai sand

to take the Suez, Egypt too - they had it all ‘in hand’.

Beside a blood-soaked dune, the Major found four Light Horse men:

their Walers dead, they needed mounts so they could fight again.

By sliding back his booted feet he left the stirrups free.

“Get up on Bill! Get up!” he cried, while Bill stood steadily.

“Here, one each stirrup, two with me.” He gave his mount the rein.

Strong tension in the neck revealed the horse was feeling strain.

Bill’s knees were almost sagging from excessive, jostling weight:

he struggled to stand upright and escape before too late.

With bulging eyes and nostrils flared, Bill gagged and gasped for air,

then felt the Major’s gentle stroke, the touch of loving care.

Advancing foes began to fire. Bill’s passengers did, too.

A guiding hand, a gentle voice, and Bill knew what to do.

That horse had strength and fortitude, great loyalty and pride -

he groaned to match each painful step; but settled into stride.

He carried five men and their gear two miles that fateful night,

a measure of his courage and his super-equine might.

For Shanahan and his mate, Bill, their work would not be done

until the dawn when help would come - Romani would be won!

The mighty team fought six long hours against prolonged attack,

inspiring fellow Light Horse men to fight while edging back.

The Major, gravely wounded, slumped straight forward on his steed:

with no commands, no signal-touch, Bill sensed his rider’s need.

The Major was unconscious; but Bill understood the case -

with level canter, smooth and safe, he took him back to base.

With light of day, fresh Anzacs fought, and tide of battle turned.

The enemy were parched with thirst: the sand and sun both burned.

The Turks’ attack had been repelled. They scurried in retreat;

but other battles would be fought before their next defeat.

A left-leg amputation took the Major from the war,

and Bill became a packhorse, just as he had been before.

No guiding hand upon his neck, no Major on his back,

Bill galloped on for glory, guns and bullets in his pack...

In Harden - Murrumburrah, Bill the Bastard strides once more,

a hero resurrected and retrieved from tales of yore:

skilled hands of Carl Valerius revived Bill’s claim to fame

with focus on his history, his near-forgotten name.

The statue is a work of Art, its stark reality

a credit to the sculptor’s craft and his integrity.

There, borne upon Bill’s huge, bronzed frame, four Light Horse men to save,

and Shanahan, the Major, always selfless, strong and brave.

Bonds forged in heat of wartime never break and cannot fray -

the greatest horseman, strongest horse, they live again, today.

They symbolise the iron bonds once wrought in fires of war:

REMEMBERING BILL THE BASTARD

between a trooper and his horse, they last for ever more.

United, in their finest hour, but deepest agony,

they fought, as one, for freedom and for our democracy.

The massive, classic cenotaph fills patriots with awe,

reminds them all of wars long-gone, what we were fighting for...

Ipswich City Council Awards Open Age – Local Poets

1st Place: Cassandra Farthing, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD

A Friendly Warning

Whatever lies you’ve spun

There are plenty to choose

You better run

You’ve had your fun

Now it’s your turn to lose

Whatever lies you’ve spun

Don’t think I saw none

Of the booze

You better run

I used to won-

der about the clues

(and) whatever lies you’ve spun

I found your gun

That was on the news

You better run

I’m long done

Give up your ruse

Whatever lies you’ve spun

You better run

Picture Ipswich Awards – Open Age

1st Place: Janice Williams, STAWELL, VIC

Postcard

Dear May

He chews his pen

Still in the best of health

Don’t mention the lice

sore feet from socks always damp

boredom and fear like old friends

Hoping this card will find

Turns it over

enjoying the bright coloured silks

bright spot in his day

red-white-blue ribbons

bold lion-rampant on shield

yet undefeated

you one and all likewise

Sweet darling May and the rest

‘one and all’ in his heart

he’d like to name them

but there’s no room

From Jim

He chews his pen

it’s not much

it needs a book

or nothing

Write soon no news

Only Ypres in the morning

The Queensland Times Awards 14-15 Yrs

1st Place: Michael Swift, COMO, WA

The Satanic Verses

An exploration of Dante’s purgatory as portrayed in his Divine Comedy.

Pillaging vessels in the seas of fire,

Inferno o’ be bless ’ed.

Spitting liturgics, eulogy, epithets and elegies,

Syllables racing; the vomitories blanched.

Vows spent faster than vapours,

Chivalry: There is no such thing.

There is the pillaging and the pillaged,

The raped and beaten,

The princes and the paupers,

The sinners and the holy,

The dead and the living.

But we are all Human,

Armed with human breath.

And we will all sow our seed in the fields of hell,

Breaking soul to break bread,

Ordained to an eternity of dolour.

Ipswich District Teacher-Librarian Network Awards 8-10 Yrs

1st Place: Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD

A Change

Unexpectedly, like a rainbow in a desert, I arrived,

successfully catching the beings of Earth off guard.

Mistakenly thinking I could be contained, they let me roam.

Overnight, I changed the world.

Initially, chaos was deemed my only friend,

as I swiftly plunged society into isolation, and economic descent.

Social distancing restrictions opened, borders closed.

Overnight, I changed the world.

Like a misunderstood mythical monster, I brought global change.

I returned animals to their habitat, and reduced pollution in the atmosphere.

Families reconnected, creativity heightened, opportunities explored.

I am Covid 19, and overnight, I changed the world.

River 94.9 Awards 5-7 Yrs

1st Place: Marli Farrer, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD

Favourite Pets

I have a lot of pets

Which one will be first

I just can’t pick a favourite

But I do know who’s the worst!

My first pet is Murphy

He’s a very lazy cat

He gets stuck on the roof sometimes

What do you think of that?

We’ve got a second kitty

And Willow is her name

She’s very sweet and kind

But whining is her game!

Our newest pet is Clifford

A dog that loves to play

He’s got a lot of energy

We walk him every day

How could I pick just one

I love all my pets the same

There’s one more pet to mention

But I can’t tell you his name!

He likes to play some games

And although he’s lots of fun

He can be very naughty

And gets in trouble with Mum

Sometimes he’s very stinky

And could use a real good scrub

He likes to go on adventures

And get dirty like a grub

Even though he’s trouble

I love him just the same

Clearly, he’s the favourite

And Daddy is his name!