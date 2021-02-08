Tailgating driver stalks woman for 40+ minutes

A woman was left crying and afraid when another driver stalked her for 40 minutes through backstreets, petrol stations and parking lots.

The 20-year-old Ipswich woman was followed from lane to lane after she left a Brisbane suburb about 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Despite taking unusual detours to try and lose the other driver, the woman was left shaken as they stalked her through petrol stations, shopping centre carparks and backstreets.

Passing through Oxley on the Ipswich Motorway as she drove home, the woman noticed a black ute with a silver tray and P Plate tailgating her.

Not wanting to speed, she moved out of the way so the other car could pass, but instead of passing, the other driver slowed down, slipping into the lane behind the woman.

“They were tailgating and then pulling back, coming right up close before pulling back,” the woman’s mother told the Queensland Times.

“She slowed down, hoping he would pass but he would just slow down with her.”

Fearing the man would follow her home, the woman was hesitant to leave the motorway when she reached her exit.

Instead she kept driving.

“She knows I’ve told her to never ever let someone follow you home so she kept going,” the woman’s mother said.

She drove all the way to another turn-off with a long merge lane and exited, switching directions at the last minute.

“She thought surely he would keep going if wasn’t stalking,” the woman’s mother said.

“At the very last second she flicked the blinker on and changed over but he’s done the exact same thing.”

Confused and in tears, the woman pulled into a petrol station, turned around and pulled back out.

“The person followed again – They were definitely following her,” the woman’s mother said.

At this stage the ute was driving so close behind her the woman feared he would drive into the back of her, causing a crash.

“She was scared he would actually make her run into him so she would have to stop,” the woman’s mother said.

The family has reported the incident to police and are urging other drivers to be cautious should they find themselves in the same scenario.

“Don’t take them to your home and if there’s a cop shop open, obviously pull up at the police,” the woman’s mother said.

“Anywhere where there are lights, cameras and people around is the best place to go.”



