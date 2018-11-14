Menu
LIFE SAVER: Tafe Queensland South West Region general manager Brent Kinnane gives his first blood donation. Contributed
News

TAFE staff roll up their sleeves to help save lives

Ashleigh Howarth
by
14th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

STAFF and students at TAFE Queensland South West have rolled up their sleeves to give the gift of life by signing up to give regular blood donations through the Australian Red Cross Red25 program.

Red25 is a initiative where community groups, workplaces, sporting clubs and any other large group of people unite to ensure 25per cent of Australia's blood donations are secured.

One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, but only one in 30 people donate.

TAFE Queensland South West Region's general manager, Brent Kinnane, is one person who has signed up to to give regular blood donations.

"I'm really excited by the opportunity the Red25 program provides our staff and students, as blood donation really is pretty simple and the difference it makes to patients' lives is incredible," he said.

"We acknowledge some people aren't able to donate for various reasons, but they can help by spreading the word about blood donation and how it gives life to those in need.

"We can all do our bit and feel good doing it."

Australian Red Cross Blood Service's community relations officer for Ipswich, Sandee Thompson, said if more businesses and groups were to sign up, they would be giving a gift more powerful than money.

"Blood, plasma and platelet donations are needed every day, every week, every month, and the Blood Service relies on the commitment of organisations like TAFE Queensland South West to provide 25per cent of all blood donations needed in Australia," she said.

To make an appointment, visit donateblood.com.au or phone 131495.

Ipswich Advertiser

