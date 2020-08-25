TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

A nurse works at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on Monday.

THE SPRINGFIELD TAFE campus will shut today for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case visited the site last week.

In a statement, TAFE Queensland said it had been advised by Queensland Health that a “member of our community” had tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who visited the Springfield campus on August 20 between 9.30am and 3pm is urged to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms.

As a safety measure, the campus will closed on Tuesday for cleaning and disinfecting with face-to-face delivery of classes paused.

Virtual and digital delivery will continue.

The campus is set to reopen on Wednesday.

Staff have been informed and students who attend the campus have been contacted by email and text message.

“We wish the individual a full recovery,” the statement read.

“Please stay safe.”

