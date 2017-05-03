28°
Tactical training on home soil simulates air combat

Eamon Hamilton | 3rd May 2017 12:00 PM
THREAT WATCH: Flight Lieutenant Doug Izatt, a Globemaster III pilot with 36SQN, monitors the terrain during a defensive systems exercise over the Blue Mountains.
THREAT WATCH: Flight Lieutenant Doug Izatt, a Globemaster III pilot with 36SQN, monitors the terrain during a defensive systems exercise over the Blue Mountains.

A GLOBAL benchmark in combat airlift training made its international debut at RAAF Base Richmond.

From March 6-16, RAAF C-130J and C-17A crews were joined by their Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H counterparts to undergo instruction from the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre.

Established in 1983, the AATTC is staffed by the United States Air Force 139th Airlift Wing, and teaches personnel how to best overcome the threats faced on combat airlift operations.

It is considered a global benchmark for airlift training, and the RAAF has traditionally sent a single Hercules or C-17A crew to Missouri each year for AATTC training.

Bringing AATTC staff to Australia for the first time in 2017 has allowed the RAAF and RNZAF to qualify more airlift crews than has traditionally been possible in the US.

AATTC courses typically focus on the threats and weapons employed by adversaries during combat operations, according to LTCOL Erik Smith of the 139th Airlift Wing.

"We really focus on multiple aspects of analysing an adversary's threat, developing tactics techniques and procedures, and translating that into training that is effective for aircrews in order to survive the threat,” LTCOL Smith said.

"This course traditionally focused on C-130 capabilities, and over the past 25 years has expanded to multiple platforms.”

Threats range from small arms such as AK-47s and other rifles, through to shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles, and larger anti-aircraft artillery systems.

"We try to give the background and history of different threat systems, how they are constructed, how they operate, and how we anticipate our adversaries will employ them,” LTCOL Smith said.

"We match that up with the best tactic and counter-tactic to survive those threats if we're not otherwise able to deny or degrade that threat.”

With that background, students planned and executed low-level airlift missions from RAAF Base Richmond against simulated threats.

Coordinating the AATTC courses for the RAAF element was FLTLT Dane Johnson, a C-130J Captain with No. 37 Squadron.

"This is an aircrew training course where pilots are taught to threat-react, and to plan and fly the missions,” FLTLT Johnson said.

The AATTC missions included air drops to nearby Londonderry Drop Zone, as well as simulated airdrops and landing at regional airfields.

C-130J Captain FLTLT Steve Buckland said the training he received would continue to benefit crews in the Middle East and elsewhere.

"I've managed to not only refresh my own knowledge of threats and how we deal with threats to our aircraft, I've advanced it, and I've learned some different ways of dealing with those threats,” he said.

Topics:  on the radar raaf

