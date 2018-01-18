Southeast set for another bite of Taco Bell

A second Taco Bell outlet is expected to open in Brisbane before the end of the year. Picture: Dylan Evans

Taco Bell is set to open its second Queensland restaurant before the end of the year following the success of its new outlet in Brisbane

Collins Food Limited, which owns the franchise for the recently opened Annerley restaurant, is believed to have pinpointed Logan Hyperdome as its preferred location.

Taco Bell is expected to be one of three major US quick-service restaurants to open in a complex at Logan Hyperdome which would also include Krispy Kreme doughnuts and hamburger chain Carl's Jr.

The outlets are expected to open before Christmas.

Collins Foods Limited's emerging brands general manager Paula Nelson would not confirm if Taco Bell would open at the Hyperdome but conceded they were scouting sites in Logan.

"We are constantly on the lookout for fantastic sites that would make a perfect home for Taco Bell. There are a number of potential sites that we are really excited about, and we can't wait to announce them when the time is right," Ms Nelson said.

"We can confirm that Logan is high on the list for potential restaurants."

It's a case of third time lucky for Taco Bell which had failed to launch successfully on two previous occasions in Australia before the stand-alone store opened in the first week of November.

The purpose-built restaurant, on the site of a former Sizzler restaurant, features free Wi-Fi, USB charging stations at each table, and an open kitchen to allow customers to view their food being prepared.

Paula Nelson from Collins Foods Limited says the response to the new Annerley store has exceeded expectations. Picture: Annette Dew

Ms Nelson said the response to Taco Bell had exceeded expectations and it's the reason why they are keen to open a second store before the end of the year.

"We are really happy with how enthusiastically Taco Bell has been received by our Australian fans," she said.

"We are firmly focused on continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for our fans at our Annerley restaurant. It has always been our plan to open new restaurants and we do have exciting plans around further openings in 2018."