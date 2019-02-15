REVEALED: Taco Bell plans Ipswich store with 24/7 opening

SIZZLER's mouth-watering cheesy toast will be no more in Ipswich with plans afoot to turn the Brisbane St restaurant into a Taco Bell.

If approved by Ipswich City Council, a Taco Bell restaurant with an ability to operate 24/7 will replace the region's last Sizzler at Booval.

A development application has been lodged with the council to transform the site on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Barrett St into Taco Bell's fifth Queensland store.

According to the application the Taco Bell would have the ability to operate 24/7, "should customer demand warrant it".

The existing building would be maintained while a drive-thru with space for 12 vehicles and an outdoor dining area would be created.

Plans for Taco Bell at Booval. Contributed

Collins Foods, the company tasked with building more than 50 Taco Bell stores in the next three years, also owns Sizzler.

Taco Bell has enjoyed a resurgence in Australia after opening its Annerley store last year.

More than 50 new Taco Bells will be built across three states in the next three years.

Just twelve Sizzler restaurants remain across Australia.

Ipswich residents will be forced to travel to Toowoomba or Loganholme for their cheesy-toast fix.

The development application will be assessed by the council.