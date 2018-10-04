50 stores: Taco Bell set to boom

A second Taco Bell outlet is expected to open in Brisbane before the end of the year. Picture: Dylan Evans

MEXICAN fast-food giant Taco Bell is set to make further inroads in Australia, with Brisbane- based company Collins Foods revealing it will open more than 50 new restaurants by the end of 2021.

Collins Foods, which is Australia's biggest KFC franchisee and also owns Sizzler, announced today it had struck a deal with Taco Bell, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, to commence the roll-out of more than 50 new locations across the country from January 2019.

It comes after the company opened the country's first Taco Bell to much fan-fare in Annerley.

It has also announced plans to open three Taco Bell restaurants by the end of the year, all in Queensland, in Cleveland, North Lakes and Robina.

The Tex-Mex chain has thousands of outlets in the US but hasn't previously cracked the Aussie market, and will go head-to-head with other brands including Salsas and Mad Mex.

Chief executive Graham Maxwell said there had been "tremendous enthusiasm" for the brand Down Under, and the Annerley restaurant had performed strongly since it opened.

"We believe in the significant growth potential of Taco Bell, and are pleased to have the strong confidence of Yum! Brands to grow Taco Bell's presence across Queensland and into other markets," he said.