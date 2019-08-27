Tackling the 'silent health epidemic' affecting our seniors

MEALS on Wheels is helping to address the issue of malnutrition among elderly Australians by launching a new recipe eBook.

With around 40 per cent of seniors suffering from malnutrition, the organisation has come up with the recipe book as a way of tackling what they describe as a 'silent health epidemic'.

Containing 50 hearty meals, the recipe resource will allow Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers to create nourishing and contemporary meals to fill the stomachs of the millions of people who rely on the service.

Beef and vegetable casserole from the new recipe eBook which has been made to all Meals on Wheels services across Australia. Contributed

Participating Meals on Wheels services will now be offering their clients a winter warmer menu selection based on recipes from the eBook, including sweet potato and carrot soup entrees, a choice of beef and vegetable casserole or oven baked chicken, followed by apple and rhubarb crumble.

The new menu was launched today, in celebration of National Meals on Wheels Day.

Ipswich Meals on Wheels manager Jane White said her team were excited to provide new healthy meal options to clients.

"We will have a look at the recipe book and get some ideas for some new meals that we can cook up," she said.

"Meals on Wheels have previously done nutrition guidelines and menus, but this is a new update.

"It is a great idea and I think we will have a look at the demographic of our clients and what they like to eat to see which recipes we can use.

Sweet potato and carrot soup is one of the new recipes which Meals on Wheels services could offer for clients. Contributed

"Many of our clients are in their 80s and 90s and like certain meals, and dislike others."

Ipswich Meals on Wheels have roughly 200 clients they deliver to, and kitchen staff can cook between 120-170 meals per day.

Queensland Meals on Wheels chairperson, Tony Charlesworth, said it was important to help elderly residents eat well and stay healthy.

"Supporting older people to eat well and stay independent is a privilege to be a part of," he said.

"It's important as a trusted member of the community that we continue to meet the ever-changing landscape of aged care.

"Providing our network of services in Queensland a resource that takes the national meals guidelines and turns them into meals that are both nutritious and delicious, is an achievement we are all very proud of."

Phone Ipswich Meals on Wheels on 3281 4465 if you would like to receive meals or to volunteer.