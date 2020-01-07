Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff at a restaurant got a shock when they found a massive snake hiding inside an electrical switchboard. However, freeing the creature was no easy task.
Staff at a restaurant got a shock when they found a massive snake hiding inside an electrical switchboard. However, freeing the creature was no easy task.
Offbeat

Restaurant owner’s ‘shock’ find in electrical box

by Mark Zita
7th Jan 2020 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at a Tablelands restaurant had a shock of a different kind when they found a 2.5m carpet snake hiding inside an electrical switchboard.

It started off as a normal morning at Nick's Swiss Italian Restaurant in Yungaburra, however one little noise bothered a worker.

Restaurant manager Nick Crameri was informed about the sound, and he said after some investigating, they isolated the sound to the switchboard.

"It's a big three-phase switchboard - there's about 60 fuses inside of it," Mr Crameri said.

Staff at Nick’s Swiss Italian Restaurant in Yungaburra had a shock of a different kind after finding a 2.5m carpet snake in the switchboard box.
Staff at Nick’s Swiss Italian Restaurant in Yungaburra had a shock of a different kind after finding a 2.5m carpet snake in the switchboard box.

He called an electrician, who was dispatched to the restaurant "in around 10 minutes".

"When they came and open everything, I had a shock my life," Mr Crameri said.

Inside the switchboard was the carpet snake, wedged inside live electrical cabling.

With mains power now cut from the store, pulling out the snake was should've been an easy task for Mr Crameri and his electrician.

However, just when they were about to rescue the snake, the restaurant's emergency generator kicked in - restoring power to the premises.

"We did switch off the generator but we can still hear sizzling," Mr Crameri said.

After further investigation, the restaurant's solar panel generator was also still active.

Finally, after the deactivation of the solar power, the snake was finally freed from the switchbox.

"The electrician said he's never seen anything like it in his life," Mr Crameri said.

Nick Crameri from Nick's Swiss-Italian Restaurant in Yungaburra. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Nick Crameri from Nick's Swiss-Italian Restaurant in Yungaburra. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Mr Crameri suspected the snake managed to get in to the switchboard through a small gap.

He said the electrician was able to seal the gap to prevent another stuck snake incident.

Fortunately for all parties involved, no-one was injured during the whole operation.

"I had a shock, the snake had a shock, no-one was electrocuted and no cables were damaged," Mr Crameri said.

"I've been here in Yungaburra for 30 years and this has never happened to me before.

"It was a very unusual experience."

The snake was moved to another location and let back in the wild.

business restaurant snake wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        premium_icon Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        News Doctors have aired concerns over the decision to remove increased bulk billing incentives for Ipswich

        Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        premium_icon Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        News Iconic Ipswich bakery that went into liquidation last month owes more than...

        • 7th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Onion Oracle finds new fans

        premium_icon Onion Oracle finds new fans

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation with his rain predictions...

        Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        premium_icon Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        News Millionaire owner of Carl’s Jnr and IGA supermarkets hit with rent bill