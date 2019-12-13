T20 standouts take on the world

HOW IS THAT: Ipswich Last Man Stands T20 cricket side Aussie Sandpaper Supplies rejoices the fall of a wicket.

HOW IS THAT: Ipswich Last Man Stands T20 cricket side Aussie Sandpaper Supplies rejoices the fall of a wicket.

T20 CRICKET: Ipswich’s Brodie Dwyer and Vaughan Oldham are set to feature in the quarter finals of the Last Man Stands World Championship in Sydney.

Having linked with highly-rated New Zealand outfit “Caught Short” for the tournament, which involves 24 teams from nine countries, Oldham and Dwyer helped the Kiwis secure three wins from as many matches to progress into the championship division playoffs.

Local Ipswich league squad Ins and Outs also qualified for the 10-day tournament which opened with a ceremony last Saturday and wraps up with the grand finals on Monday at Bradman Oval.

It was a tougher initiation to international T20 cricket for the group of social players which can be seen in regular action at Blair Oval. Facing the best amateur exponents from around the globe on turf wickets after contesting the rest of the season on synthetic, it was an uphill battle.

Despite the struggle, the Ins and Outs still have a chance to bring home some silverware.

Ipswich League manager Andy Levett expects them to be extremely competitive in the lower grade.

“They will go well in the plate competition,” he said.

The Ins and Outs entered their first knockout game today.

Levett said Oldham and Dwyer’s team was one of the top-ranked to hail from that side of the Tasman.

He said they had adapted to the conditions with ease and were on track to reach the World Championship final and vie for the $15,000 in prizemoney.

“I’m also expecting the teams from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan to be around the top four. They have some absolutely phenomenal players.”

In a demonstration of the strength of the subcontinental tourists, the Bangladeshis crushed the Ins and Outs by 80 in the pool games.

“They had three borderline Bangladeshi Premier League players,” Levett said.

It is the second time the World Championships have been held in Australia after the Gold Coast played host in 2010.

More than 120,000 active players and some 5000 teams from 12 countries around the world are now enjoying the fast-paced form of the game in a social setting.

“Two hour cricket is where it is at,” Levett said.

“It has just exploded.”

Last Man Stands T20 cricket is an extremely professional amateur competition.

In a thrill for participants, comprehensive player and team statistics are kept and world rankings are tracked.

Players can also watch their games via livestream thanks to the recently-launched platform LMS TV.

Livestreams of the World Championship finals can be seen via LMS TV or on Facebook.

World Championship updates can also be found at lastmanstands.com/world-champs/2019/

Meanwhile, local players are preparing for the finals of the Ipswich Last Man Stands T20 League’s latest season to be held at Blair State School Oval on Sunday.

Established side Souths Diamondbacks have a chance to claim their maiden division one title against the Redbacks. The 47ers and Heritage Cricketers Australia will battle for the division two crown.

Levett said the Diamondbacks had been consistent improvers since linking with Last Man Stands.

He said they had a huge following of supporters and a big crowd was anticipated to brave the heat and cheer them to victory.

Following the respective deciders, a dream team exhibition game featuring the eight highest-ranked players from each division will take place from 2pm. Similarly to Barbarians fixtures, players will don their club colours. Sunday will also act as a break-up for the League’s 500 cricket lovers.

Levett said a barbecue would be fired up and he encouraged anyone interested to head along and savour some entertaining T20 action.

“It should be a good way to finish off the year,” he said.