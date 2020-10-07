Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 7:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

Originally published as Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery attempt crime editors picks syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nobel prize playwright’s letter stolen in alleged burglary

        Premium Content Nobel prize playwright’s letter stolen in alleged burglary

        News An Ipswich man has been refused bail as he faces more than two dozen charges

        • 7th Oct 2020 6:30 AM
        REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        Premium Content REPAIRS: $3.6m to be spent fixing historic Lockyer bridge

        News WORKS are expected to start this month on a historic bridge in the Lockyer...

        • 7th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        Ipswich aims research into breast cancer surgery care

        Premium Content Ipswich aims research into breast cancer surgery care

        News Health authorities are raising funds for research into after surgery care for...

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:56 AM
        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates face off in debate

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates face off in debate

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer met in a special half-hour online forum.