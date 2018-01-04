Syrian, Russian strikes kill kids, women

A young girl is treated at a hospital after an air strike by forces loyal to the Syrian government on Eastern Ghouta, Syria.

RUSSIAN air strikes have killed at least 18 civilians in the Syrian opposition stronghold in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.

A further five died in shelling by Syrian government forces.

AFP said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 11 women and three children killed.

The war in Syria began in 2011 with harsh repression of protests. It has killed more than 340,000 people.

Eastern Ghouta is mostly under the control of Jaish al-Islam rebels.

Russian air strikes have helped President Bashar al-Assad's struggling forces regain control over Syria.

The United Nations has made repeated calls for warring parties to abide by their responsibility to protect children in line with international humanitarian and human rights law.