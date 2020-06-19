Synthetic soccer pitch, $7 million STEM building for school

WORK has started on a new $7 million purpose-built STEM building at one of Ipswich's biggest state schools, with the city's first synthetic football pitch also in the works.

In the past five years, Ipswich State High School's enrolments have grown 30 per cent from about 1500 students in 2015 to about 2000 this year.

New infrastructure is vital to keep up with that rapid growth at the Brassall school, with numbers only expected to keep soaring.

A $10 million performing arts centre was opened in June last year.

Principal Simon Riley said he was excited about the new multistorey learning centre with preliminary works underway.

Construction is expected to be done by October.

"It is a purpose-built STEM building which will incorporate specifically designed makerspaces, robotics and coding classrooms and four computer rooms as well as four general classrooms," he said.

"(It) will have the capacity to be converted to alternative spaces as required as growth continues."

Ipswich State High has also secured a $650,000 grant for a synthetic football pitch, which will be the first in the city.

The schools is in the process of negotiating a memorandum of understanding but it is proposed that work will start next year.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden spoke about the new facilities in parliament this week.

"I am really pleased to see this sort of investment in Ipswich State High School," he said.

"The Young Families Connect facilities at the school have currently been expanded to create additional space.

"A $450,000 contract was awarded to Fleetwood Australia.

"The work includes refurbishment of the existing building and transfer of a prefabricated building from the old Pallara State School site.