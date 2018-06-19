‘They won’t get away with it’: Sylvia’s message

SYLVIA Jeffreys has beamed a powerful message across the country this morning, paying tribute to Eurydice Dixon and imploring for her death to drive change.

The Today show host appeared to have pre-written her compelling speech that she delivered during a live cross at Princes Park in Carlton North, Melbourne, where the makeshift memorial for the 22-year-old sits.

After thousands gathered at a moving candlelight vigil last night, Jeffreys returned for her live cross in the morning program's special coverage of the death that has left the nation heartbroken.

"Once again this morning, I stand here 900 metres from Eurydice's home, on the soccer pitch where her body was found last week as we, as a nation, search for answers," Jeffreys said.

"How did we let her down? How do we stop this from ever happening again? We can light more footpaths, we can mount more cameras, but there will always be shadows. We can, and we must, teach our sons and our brothers to respect women and to strive for gender equality.

"But attitudes won't change overnight. So for now, it's on our leaders, our law makers, our law enforcers to hold perpetrators to account, to send a clear message that they will not get away with it, that there is zero tolerance for violence against women."

Aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon, whose body was found on a soccer field in Melbourne's inner north. Supplied: Facebook

Jeffreys said if perpetrators were not held to account, their violence was normalised, leaving their victims powerless.

"It is also on every one of us to keep this dialogue going, to look out for one another and to continue to apply pressure on the men and the women we elect to end this crisis of gendered violence that is robbing mothers of their daughters, husbands of their wives, children of their mothers," she said.

"Last night, I learned a little bit more about Eurydice Dixon. She volunteered at a community kitchen and she was about to become an aunty.

"She was on the verge of big beginnings, she was brave and she was smart. She was funny and just like every one of us, she thought 'it won't happen to me'."

Jeffreys said long after the candles at the memorial go out we must carry Ms Dixon's flame. "Her name will always and forever be a symbol of justice and it is on us now to ensure that her life drives change to make our streets and to make our homes safer for every one of us," she ended.

The moving cross was quick to gain support on Twitter with many sharing Jeffreys' message.