Sydneysiders take advantage of city's low property prices

Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon and Rupinder Rehal have bought the very first block in the Stockland Kalina development in Springfield. Pictured in front of their block with their son, Zoravar Dhillon. Rob Williams

MOVING to Springfield from Sydney has helped Lakhwinder Dhillon realise the great Australian dream.

Mr Dhillon and his wife Rupinder have just purchased a block of land at Stockland's new Kalina estate.

"It's very exciting,” Mr Dhillon said.

"We moved from Sydney. We were looking for a home in Sydney but just couldn't afford it.”

Mr Dhillon who is an IT securty specialist was able to get a job transfer to Brisbane and now rents a house while planning his dream home.

"We didn't want an appartment and to live too far from work.”

Now his commute is about 45 minutes, giving him more time to spend with his 15 month old son Zoravar.

"In Sydney the area you can afford is about one to one and a half hours from work.”

The couple visited Springfield a few times ahead of settling in the area discovering the lifestyle offered them a great work/ life balance.

"They have really nice school's here.”

The family only moved from Sydney mid-January and expect to start building in the second half of the year.

"We almost secured sometehing in Sydney in 2016 that would have cost close to $1 million.

"You end up paying a mortgage for the rest of your life.

"Springfield is a very good area to be in.”

Mr Dhillon said he could probably spend half of what he would spend in Sydney for the same type of home in Springfield, on a bigger block.

"That's why we thought lets move to Brisbane.

"We are enjoying it, it's emotional to move, we spent 15 years together in Sydney.

"We are really excited and hope to be living in our new home next year.”

Free workshop

If you want to find out how you could own your first home, a free workshop is being held at Stockland's Augustine Heights community on Saturday, February 16.

The information session will explore the finance journey when buying a new home and will include a presentation by experts from Home Sweet Loans, who will discuss the latest in interest rates, deposits, construction loans, grants and more.

The event is being held in conjunction with Stockland's Home Sweeter Home Sale which is making it easy for first home buyers to get into a new home by offering savings of up to $10,000 on land at all Queensland communities.

There is also help available with the construction process, with up to $25,000 in building bonuses available with a selection of Stockland's building partners.

David Laner, Queensland General Manager for Residential Communities at Stockland, said the significant savings on offer would make buying a new home even more affordable for a full spectrum of customers, from first home buyers to families and downsizers.

"Stockland has a reputation for creating award-winning masterplanned communities that set a benchmark for sustainability, with affordable, quality homes designed to suit people from all walks of life,'' Mr Laner said.

"Our highly-liveable communities are renowned for their value for money, focus on health and well-being and access to a full range of amenities including shops, schools, medical services, state-of-the art playgrounds and parks, as well as transport and employment hubs.”

The workshop will include information about Kalina Springfield and Augustine Heights and will be held at the Augustine Heights Sales and Information Centre on the corner of Christopher Street and Santa Monica Drive from 2pm.

The Home Sweeter Home Sale will run from January 14 to March 3, with $10,000 off all residential lots and up to $25,000 in building bonuses.

For further details, visit www.stockland.com.au/residential/qld/home-sweeter-home.