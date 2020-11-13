Check out this adorable baby tree kangaroo

When you think of a kangaroo, you wouldn’t think of this cute little creature. Check out Sydney zoo’s newest addition.

It looks like a teddy bear, lives in trees and can fall from great heights.

You'd think it is a real life drop bear, but this cute little creature is actually an endangered Goodfellow's tree kangaroo and is the first to be welcomed to WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

The adorable 7.3kg kangaroo called Kofi arrived at the Darling Harbour sanctuary earlier this month after flying from Victoria.

He spent the past two weeks settling into the zoo's new Tricky Tongue and Treetops Zone - which was redesigned to cater to his specific needs - and features a newly built hut, extra tree branches to climb and mulberry and willow trees to snack on.

Sydney Zoo welcomes its first endangered Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo called Kofi. Picture: Supplied

WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo Head Keeper Renee Howell said Kofi was initially shy with the keepers but has since become for accustomed to his new home.

"He's taking food from our hands and he's getting his confidence up day by day," she said.

"We hope that by introducing Kofi and an endangered species such as a Goodfellow's tree kangaroo at the zoo, we can inspire visitors to further research these lesser-known creatures and get involved in protecting them in the wild."

Kofi enjoys munching on mulberry and willow trees. Picture: Supplied

Goodfellow's tree kangaroos are one of 14 tree kangaroo species that look and act differently to the kangaroos that first come to mind when you hear the name.

They have shorter limbs, sharp claws, can move their back legs independently and can leap up to 18m.

There are a number of breeding programs in place internationally to help grow the species' population, including one at Healesville Sanctuary in Victoria where Kofi was born and raised.

Originally published as Sydney Zoo welcomes baby tree kangaroo