Samuel Tjin is alleged to have filmed commuters waiting at station platforms. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Creepy commuter’s upskirting trick

by Ben Graham
24th May 2018 3:15 PM

HITTING Sydney's bustling train stations at peak hour can be an overwhelming experience at the best of times, but one man is alleged to have taken advantage of the situation using a creepy "upskirting" technique.

NSW Police say 36-year-old Samuel Tjin deliberately took to the bottom tier of the trains between southwestern Sydney and the city's CBD - giving him an upward view of those waiting patiently on the platforms for their train.

From this position, police allege Bankstown resident Mr Tjin used his smartphone to film up the skirts of unsuspecting women.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au Mr Tjin was arrested for the alleged offences at his home last Wednesday.

Mr Tjin has been charged with 13 offences. Picture: Channel 9
He has now been charged with 13 offences relating to filming private parts without consent. Two of the charges relate to girls under the age of 16.

The arrest comes after concerned commuters allegedly caught Mr Tjin in the act and filmed him on their smartphones.

Footage filmed by someone stood on the platform looking down at Mr Tjin and aired on A Current Affair last night shows the alleged pervert looking straight forward as he angles his smart phone camera up at the platform.

"It was more than someone just playing around with their phone and taking shots of the scenery outside," NSW Police Transport and Public Safety Command Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb told A Current Affair. "It was a deliberate attempt to film under the garments of females.

Mr Tjin told A Current Affair that what he did was ‘wrong’. Picture: Channel 9
"Filming private parts or upskirting as it's known is a serious matter and it is punishable by up to five years in circumstances of aggravation where the victim is under 16."

When Channel 9 approached Mr Tjin, who is currently out on bail and due to appear before Bankstown Local Court June 13, he said what he did was "wrong".

