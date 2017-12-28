Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Wild Oats XI stripped of Sydney to Hobart title

Wild Oats XI has been stripped of her 2017 Sydney to Hobart line honours title.
Wild Oats XI has been stripped of her 2017 Sydney to Hobart line honours title.
by Amanda Lulham

A one hour time penalty has seen Wild Oats XI stripped of her ninth line honours win in one of the greatest controversies of the 73-year-old Sydney to Hobart.

Jim Cooney's LDV Comanche will now be declared the line honours winner of the race after a protest against Wild Oats XI over a near collision was found to be valid.

It is understood Wild Oats XI will now be awarded second place overall although this is yet to be confirmed.

With an international jury there is no right of appeal.

Not since the disqualification of the American yacht Nirvana in 1983 has there been such drama affecting a winner.

That year the drama was played out on the Derwent River when Nirvana failed to give Condor sufficient sea room and she ran aground and was stuck on a yacht for five minutes.

Nirvana went on the take the race by 2min 16sec but the next day was disqualified by the race committee and the fastest team win awarded to Condor.

Wild Oats XI has been stripped of her 2017 Sydney to Hobart line honours title.
Wild Oats XI has been stripped of her 2017 Sydney to Hobart line honours title.

The crew on LDV Comanche will be handed their trophy and winners medallions at a ceremony in Hobart on Friday - more than a day after she finished behind Wild Oats X1 in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart.

An international jury of five from Germany, Australia and New Zealand heard the protest at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania.

The protest was lodged after LDV Comanche finished the Sydney to Hobart in second place behind Wild Oats XI on Wednesday night.

It involved a near miss not long after the start of the race at 1pm on Boxing Day.

LDV Comance will be named the line honours winner.
LDV Comance will be named the line honours winner.

Both yachts finished under race record time with Jim Cooney's LDV Comanche overtaken by Wild Oats in the final miles of the 628 nautical mile race.

On his arrival in Hobart, Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards was adamant the yacht had done nothing wrong.

"There's an incident there which I think was totally innocent and we should be able to defend ourselves," he said.

"If we thought it was a blatant infringement we would have done our turn.

"I'm not concerned about it at all.''

However the jury ruled she had infringed and imposed a one hour time penalty.

Topics:  editors picks sydney to hobart 2017 wild oats xi

News Corp Australia
Swanbank station could keep state's lights on, reduce prices

Swanbank station could keep state's lights on, reduce prices

The 15-year-old plant, operated by Stanwell, will return to full operational capacity to boost available megawatts during summer's peak demand periods.

One in hospital following crash

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Emergency services called to two vehicle crash

Suburb shaping up as Ipswich's fast food capital

Restaurants, Hello Harry, 2 Birds & Junk, in the renovated Waltons building, do amazing business in the first couple of weeks of opening. September 27, 2016

A second and third eatery will open by the end of the month

premium_icon Vaccines ‘contain the proceeds of abortion’

The Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network says vaccines are made from the proceeds of abortion.

Anti-vaxxers are using a new tactic to reject vaccinations

Local Partners

American racer to watch in Ipswich

BUBBLY, bouncy, high energy - all of these terms have been used to describe Californian Top Fuel drag racing sensation Ashley Sanford.

Brisbane Heat puts Ipswich 'on the radar' for Big Bash

RETURN HOPE: Andrew 'Freddy' Flintoff meets young fan Mason Cumming at the Brisbane Heat fan day at Limestone Park in 2014.

Council hopes Queensland Cricket will look favourably at the region.

‘WTF is happening?’ England slammed

England's Dawid Malan walks off after he was adjudged LBW

What was Dawid Malan thinking?