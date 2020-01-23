Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A coroner has confirmed Sydney teenager Winona Langford, who has been missing since the White Island volcanic eruption, is dead.
A coroner has confirmed Sydney teenager Winona Langford, who has been missing since the White Island volcanic eruption, is dead.
Environment

Sydney teen confirmed dead after volcano eruption

by Sarah McPhee
23rd Jan 2020 7:25 PM

A Sydney teenager and a New Zealand tour guide missing for more than six weeks since the White Island volcanic eruption have been officially ruled as deceased by a coroner.

NZ Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims confirmed their deaths on Thursday afternoon.

"Two people missing presumed deceased following the Whakaari/White Island eruption have now been confirmed as deceased by the chief coroner," he said in a statement.

"The two deceased are Hayden Marshall-Inman of New Zealand and Winona Langford of Australia.

Winona Langford, 17.
Winona Langford, 17.

"The chief coroner has ruled that both Winona and Hayden died on Whakaari/White Island.

"The deaths of Winona and Hayden brings the official number of deceased to 20, 18 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia."

Funerals have already been held for the 17-year-old girl and 40-year-old man who had been missing since the eruption.

Their bodies were unable to be recovered despite a complex operation in the days after the disaster. The bodies of six other victims were brought off the island as a result of the mission.

Jesse, Winona, Kristine and Anthony Langford in Sydney ahead of their trip to New Zealand.
Jesse, Winona, Kristine and Anthony Langford in Sydney ahead of their trip to New Zealand.

Sydney teenager Jesse Langford, 19, was the sole survivor of his family-of-four who visited the island on December 9 last year while on an Ovation of the Seas cruise for his father's birthday.

Melbourne father Paul Browitt became the 20th victim when he died in hospital as a result of his critical injuries earlier this month. His 21-year-old daughter, Krystal, was also killed while her older sister, 23-year-old Stephanie Browitt, remains in the Alfred Hospital.

Hayden Marshall-Inman.
Hayden Marshall-Inman.
death white island volcano winona langford

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Ipswich pulled in two million visitors in a year

        premium_icon How Ipswich pulled in two million visitors in a year

        News One of the city’s biggest attractions, in Springfield, drew in 300,000 people.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 7:00 PM
        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        premium_icon Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        News Young Ipswich mum shocked by savage verbal attack over kids

        Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        premium_icon Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        Crime An man will face court next month on more than 50 child sex offences