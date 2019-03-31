Swans have had a gutful of ‘Teflon Eddie’

Sydney Chairman Andrew Pridham says Eddie McGuire must finally be held to account for his actions and called for an overhaul of the blokey '1980s' culture that continues to mar football broadcasting.

Pridham spoke to McGuire at length Saturday morning after the Collingwood President and Fox Footy host was forced to apologise on Friday night for mocking the Swans No. 1 ticket holder Cynthia Banham, an amputee and plane crash survivor, on air over the way she performed the coin toss at the SCG.

The Swans have privately had a gutful of Teflon man McGuire and his offensive gaffes, having previously been drawn into the media personality's infamous racial 'King Kong' slur against Adam Goodes on Triple M radio back in 2013.

Pridham said that a remorseful McGuire "sounded terrible" and was "in a world of pain" yesterday as he stood himself down from his Saturday calling duties on Fox Footy, but lamented that the outspoken Magpies boss continues to "bring it upon himself."

The Swans issued a strongly-worded condemnation of McGuire on Friday night, and Pridham told The Daily Telegraph that his counterpart needed to face actual consequences for his stuff-up, something that he believes hasn't necessarily happened in the past.

"There needs to be strong action rather than just words," said Pridham, who spoke to Fox Sports officials and felt the matter was being taken seriously.

"I'm not passing judgment on what the action should be, because I don't know. But I think the community generally demands consequences when people do something that is wrong.

"The AFL and the media I think do have a poor track record where they do let things slide or just paper over them and they don't get dealt with.

"Cynthia is the person I'm most concerned about. She's a totally innocent party in the middle of all this and she shouldn't be dragged into the debate.

"I think there's a few people who need to have a good hard look at themselves or the way in which their organisations go about things and that's what has to happen."

Pridham said McGuire's ignorant and insensitive comments were indicative of a wider cultural issue in the Melbourne football media.

Channel 9's Footy Show has been forced into countless apologies over the years for the actions of former host Sam Newman, while Triple M sacked Barry Hall for "disgusting, offensive and unacceptable" comments on air about a co-panellists' wife.

Pridham said every year the AFL is forced to deal with embarrassing scandals all because he says the culture of football broadcasting has a reputation for being stuck in the dark ages.

"They just don't get it. It's a really blokey culture and you just can't do that anymore," said Pridham.

"Ultimately this is what needs to be addressed.

"At times I just think (some Melbourne media organisations) are operating in the 1980s, so I think they really need to consider the way they operate and that's not personalising them at all.

"It's just a fact.

"You see it constantly. Every season, there are multiple things that happen."