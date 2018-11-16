Socialite shows judge scar from millionaire boyfriend

Nellie Tilley says she hopes her testimony helps empowers other victims of domestic violence.

A Sydney socialite victim of domestic violence has removed her make-up at court to show a magistrate the scar caused when her millionaire boyfriend threw a cigarette lighter at her face.

Nellie Tilley broke down several times yesterday as she recounted the night she was attacked by Phillip de Angelis in their luxury eastern suburbs home.

Nellie Tilley arrives at Downing Centre court on Thursday.

Ms Tilley, former wife of Simon Tilley, a confidante of the Packer family, was reading a victim impact statement during a sentencing hearing for de Angelis, cousin of Stu Laundy of Bachelorette fame.

"Seeing his enraged face is something I will never forget. I can't ever express how terrifying that is,'' she told the Downing Centre Court as she wiped away tears.

"I don't even remember seeing the lighter come at me, it was so fast. I remember a searing pain that struck me on my forehead just above my right eye,'' she said of one attack that left her bloodied on the floor on September 16 two years ago.

"I felt a warm liquid flow down my face into my eyes, cheeks and chin and onto the tiles. Once I was on the floor bleeding, there was actually relief because I knew that it was over, I bled, he won and I felt lower than I ever had before," she recounted, with her former lover sitting just metres away from her.

Phillip de Angelis leaves Downing Centre on Thursday.

De Angelis, 38, of Bondi has pleaded guilty to five charges of assaulting Ms Tilley in 2016 at a Point Piper residence.

He was initially charged with more than 20 offences including choking the 52-year-old mother of three before admitting to a lesser number of charges.

His family is considered one of the wealthiest in the country with his uncle Arthur Laundy regarded as the richest publican in the city and arguably Australia.

Ms Tilley told the court how she had a permanent scar from the incident after seeking treatment at East Sydney Private Hospital.

Nellie Tilley in happier times, enjoying a social event at French antique furniture store Parterre on Ocean St, Woollahra with style expert Neale Whitaker.

"(It) is a reminder every day of what I went through. I try every day when I see it to make sure I remind myself how far I have come and to be proud of standing up for myself," she said.

At the end of her statement she left the courtroom before magistrate Philip Stewart asked her to return to show him the scar which he said was important to see in regards to sentencing.

After Ms Tilley removed her make-up and returned to court, the magistrate said he could see obvious scar tissue on otherwise clean skin.

Mr Stewart adjourned the matter for further submissions on November 30 when it is expected de Angelis will be sentenced.

Ms Tilley told the court she hoped her testimony would empower other victims.