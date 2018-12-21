Menu
OPENED: Rashays waitress Kasey Holt and shift manager Chelsea Coutts at the new Riverlink restaurant.
OPENED: Rashays waitress Kasey Holt and shift manager Chelsea Coutts at the new Riverlink restaurant. Rob Williams
Business

Sydney restaurant chain opens second eatery in Ipswich

21st Dec 2018 9:09 AM
A SYDNEY restaurant chain has opened its second store in Ipswich in as many weeks.

Rashays Riverlink opened last Monday just in time for the busy Christmas trade.

It is located in the space formerly occupied by Baskin and Robbins.

Rashays Riverlink shift manager Chelsea Coutts said the response to the eatery had been great.

"Great morning traffic, people here in Ipswich love breakfast," she said.

The menu features pasta, pizza, steaks, cakes and more and serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"When you sign up as a member free in store until the end of the month we offer great deals, so every time you come in 10 per cent off, $10 off on your birthday, kids eat free on Sundays and get pasta and pizza from $12," she said.

It features an outdoor eating area and indoor area for functions and events.

The casual dining restaurant opened at Redbank Plaza earlier this month after expanding into Queensland from News South Wales.

Rashays Redbank shift manager Rebecca Maden said they had received lots of feedback from diners.

"People say to us they love how good the food is and how big the servings are," she said.

"I do really like how modern and nice the restaurant is. We also have an outdoor dining area."

It is located opposite the cinemas.

Both restaurants open at 9am and close at 10pm and will be open each day over the holiday period except for Christmas Day.

