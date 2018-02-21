Menu
Telstra users are unable to send iMessages.
Technology

Messaging service down for Telstra customers

by Michael Mehr and Mathew Dunn
21st Feb 2018 10:27 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM

UPDATE

A Telstra spokesman said it's important to note the Telstra SMS platform is working and customers can still use this in order to send messages.

"Some customers may be experiencing an issue with Apple iMessage and FaceTime. Customers continue to have the option to send SMS messages," he told news.com.au.

"We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience. We'll provide more information as soon as it's available."

Aussie Outages shows reports mostly originate from: Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Parramatta, Drummoyne, New Farm, North Sydney, and Abbotsford.
Telstra has since said the issue has been resolved.

"Earlier today some customers experienced a disruption to Apple iMessage and FaceTime services. We worked with Apple to resolve this issue. Services are now being progressively being restored. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused," he said.

Telstra says many of its customers can't send iMessages this morning.

 

Aussieoutages.com has recorded a spike in Australian residents reporting problems with the Apple app.

The telco says people should still be able to use standard SMS texts.

The glitch is being reported by users across the country as well as overseas.

Some users say Apple's FaceTime app is also being affected by the outage.

