Man’s heartbreaking job search

A GROUP of unemployed Australians have shown exactly how brutal the job market can be in the search for work.

And while it's fair to say landing a job can be competitive in any industry, it's even harder for nine young Australians whose stories are featured in new ABC documentary Employable Me.

The group, who have Neuro diverse conditions such as Autism, OCD and Tourette syndrome are filmed along the way as part of the three-part series which went to air last night.

And while their stories are all heartwarming and at times sad, it was Sydney man Tim's experience that left many viewers in tears.

Tim is asked to do a test as part of his assessment interview with Michael Tozer, CEO Of Xceptional Testing. Picture: ABC

The 28-year-old's autism and severe social anxiety mean leaving the house is, to him, literally torture.

He doesn't like being touched, hates loud noises and dreads shaking hands which means job interviews are almost impossible.

The show follows Tim's journey as he heads from his home south of Sydney into the CBD to try his hand at games testing.

While he manages the work, he is unable to speak to his supervisors about the bugs he finds, leaving him staring awkwardly and unable to talk.

When he is offered a job after proving his worth, he is forced to turn it down as the travel is unbearable.

Fortunately for Tim, his CV finds its way to Michael Tozer, the CEO Of Xceptional Testing, who brings him in for an assessment.

The journey into work is unbearable for Tim. Picture: ABC

Impressed by Tim's skills, Mr Tozer not only offers Tim a job but one he can do from home.

Tim's story earnt him praise and fans on social media, with many sympathetic to his cause.

Others praised the show for highlighting how difficult it can be for some people to get work, especially those with disabilities.

The show also followed Kayla, whose rare form of Tourette syndrome sees her have uncontrollable movements and tics.

Her repetitive body movements and gestures are challenging enough.

Kayla suffers uncontrollable tics and swearing which worsen during times of stress and anxiety. Picture: ABC

However it's her uncontrolled outbursts of swearing and inappropriate obscenities which make searching for a job even harder.

A musician at heart, Kayla is desperate to find someone to give her a chance and finally lands a casual job as a stage hand.

However her journey isn't easy and she breaks out in a series of tics even before setting out of the house, leaving her twitching, swearing and jerking.

Kayla begins suffering severe tics as she prepares for her job trial. Picture: ABC

The show also features Rohan, who is outgoing and intelligent, but like Tim, is on the autism spectrum, which means he often misses social cues or says inappropriate things.

With an amazing memory and eye for detail, all he wants is for someone to give him a chance to become independent.

"I fear I may be a basement dweller, a 40-year-old virgin living in my parent's house… I don't want to do that; I want my own life," he said.

Rohan lands some work experience but is still searching for a job.

Rohan gets ready for job hunting. Picture: ABC

Employable Me, airs next Tuesday 10 April, and 17 April, at 8.30pm on ABC.

Catch up on last night's episode on ABC iView.

Continue the conversation at @ABCTV | @NewsComHQ#EmployableMe

debra.killlalea@news.com.au