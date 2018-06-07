Sydney man impaled on fence

The mystery body was spotted by a driver. Picture: Andrew Denney/Ten News

PARAMEDICS had to remove a Sydney man's knee from a fence that had impaled him after a dramatic fall.

According to NSW Police, the unnamed man fell off a roof in the inner-city suburb of Alexandria this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Belmont St about 9.15am after hearing reports that the man had been injured.

Police say the man, 68, fell several metres while working on the roof of a property. He landed on the fence, piercing his right knee.

Luckily, three paramedic units and a road medical team responded and have since freed the man, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesman.

He is being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

Police also made a separate disturbing discovery in Sydney's inner west overnight, a body wrapped in material on the side of a road.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found covered by the side of the road in Homebush late last night. Picture: Mark Reddie/ABC News

Police found the body on the side of Homebush Bay Drive near Australia Ave in Homebush after it was spotted by a passing motorist.

"Officers from Auburn Police Area Command established a crime scene, which is continuing to be forensically examined," he said.

"The body has not been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious."

Authorities have not confirmed whether the person was male or female. However, an investigation has been launched in an attempt to identify the circumstances surrounding the death.

It comes just one week after a mummified body was found rolled up in carpet after dying six years ago in a hoarder's house in Sydney's north.

Police said he suffered significant trauma and numerous injuries, including a possible gunshot wound, about 2012. Cleaners found his badly decomposed body last week.