Distraught scream shakes Sydney street

A POLICE hunt is continuing for a group of young men who fatally stabbed a father in his own western Sydney home.

A distraught woman screamed "I love you," from the Dharruk street address late on Friday night as Erol Tokcan, 36, was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he later died.

A group of at least three men had approached the house, threatened and stabbed Mr Tokcan before several witnesses heard them cheering as they fled the scene.

The 36-year-old had a young daughter and had previously survived a near-fatal motorbike accident.

Erol Tokcan, 36, was stabbed to death during a violent home invasion.

Distraught relatives arrived at the home to find it sealed by police tape as a crime scene was set up.

Footage of the street showed one woman screaming "where's my brother?" before breaking down and being comforted by officers.

"F*** this area! F*** Mount Druitt," she yelled.

A forensic officer at the crime scene. Picture: Jenny Evans

Another woman, believed to be Mr Tokcan's partner, was also inconsolable.

"He's going to die if they don't hurry up," she yelled at police.

"I love you Erol, think about your mum and your sisters."

Paramedics treat the victim’s mother. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Detective Inspector David Goddard said police were trying to establish exactly what happened inside the house and urged witnesses to come forward.

"I get the feeling they went there for a reason," he told reporters on Saturday.

"I can confidently say people in the community here would know something or heard something."

A distraught woman at the crime scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Mr Tokcan's school friend Nader Mahmud, 42, was one of the last people to visit him before the attack. He described Mr Tokcan as a kind-hearted, giving person who was "a bit of a rough head" at school, but never started trouble.

"Erol, since I've known him, has always had a big heart - a big lion heart," he told AAP.

"He protected me all my life. He protected so many of his friends around this area."

Officers scan the road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Several neighbours reported hearing the young men cheering as they fled, while others say they threw around a step ladder before leaving.

Mr Tokcan, who had a young daughter, had previously survived a serious motorbike accident.

Police spent much of Saturday combing the street and speaking with neighbours. No arrests had been made on Saturday evening and Det Insp Goddard urged the culprits to hand themselves in.

"We will track you down," he said.

The road taped off at the crime scene. Picture: Jenny Evans