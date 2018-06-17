Menu
Australian Federal Police have arrested a Sydney man on terrorism charges. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
Sydney man charged with terror offences

17th Jun 2018 9:15 AM

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested at a home in Sydney's southwest, accused of planning a terrorist attack, with authorities saying there is no immediate or impending threat to the community.

The Ingleburn man was arrested on Saturday by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team and has been charged with two terrorism offences, including planning an attack and preparing to engage in hostile activity, the Australian Federal Police said on Sunday.

The state's terror squad says there is no threat to the community as a result of Saturday's arrest.

It's alleged the man was stopped from travelling to Bangladesh more than two years ago after border force officials at Sydney Airport found extremist ideology items in his luggage, including clothing and material on his electronic devices.

The man came to the attention of officials in February 2016 and since the AFP has carried out a "lengthy" and "complex" investigation.

"The NSW JCTT will continue investigating all individuals who come to our attention and bring them to account for their criminal actions," AFP National Manager Counter Terrorism, Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney said in a statement.

The man will face Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, with the two terror charges, which carry a penalty of life in prison, and a third charge related to carrying illegal goods through customs.

