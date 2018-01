NSW Police have charged a man with terrorism-related offences

The charges are part of an ongoing investigation by the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, according to a police media statement.

A police spokeswoman said the matter does not relate to a new terror threat.

Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Mick Willing is due to front a press conference at 11am today.