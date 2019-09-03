Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police provided a statement earlier this morning
NSW Police provided a statement earlier this morning TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Sydney man charged after posing as TV exec

3rd Sep 2019 10:41 AM

A SYDNEY man has been charged after he allegedly posed as a television executive and made promises of fame to a teenage girl, before harassing her family when they became suspicious.

The 50-year-old man allegedly struck up a conversation with the 17-year-old girl at a Cronulla shop on March 31 and told her he was a TV executive who was able to get her an acting role, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man allegedly contacted the girl later that day, but became aggressive when she suggested she bring her parents to any potential meetings.

The 17-year-old's brother and father then contacted the man and demanded he stop contacting her, police said.

It's alleged that in the three days after meeting the teenager, the 50-year-old man left more than 300 threatening phone messages for her father and brother.

The man was on Monday charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

More Stories

crime sydney man charged television executive

Top Stories

    Ipswich's most awarded home

    premium_icon Ipswich's most awarded home

    News Winner of local, state and national awards, this Ipswich home is raising the bar

    • 3rd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Springfield schools prepare for landmark event

    premium_icon Springfield schools prepare for landmark event

    Education Public & private schools are preparing for landmark education event

    Have your say on Brisbane’s second NRL team

    Have your say on Brisbane’s second NRL team

    Rugby League The debate around the possibility of a second Brisbane team continue

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer