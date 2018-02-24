Man arrested in connection to biggest drug bust in history

A record 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine was seized in WA last year.

THE brother of a former Sydney brothel madam has been arrested in connection to the biggest drug bust in Australian history - worth more than $1 billion.

On Thursday police arrested Jabour Anthony Lahood at his Dural home in Sydney's northwest and charged him over his alleged role in importing 1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $1.04 billion.

Former Stilettos brothel owner Jamelie Lahood.

The 52-year-old is the fourth New South Welshman to be charged over the haul, which was intercepted by police after it was imported from China to the West Australian port of Geraldton last December.

Mr Lahood's sister, Jamelie Lahood, is the former owner of Stiletto brothel in Camperdown, which she ran with her ex-fiance, controversial gambling identity Eddie Hayson.

Ms Lahood has made headlines herself in recent months over a court battle involving Fadi Ibrahim - the brother of Kings Cross identity John - and the mysterious sale of a Yowie Bay mansion in Sydney's south. Lahood is also the son convicted drug trafficker Harry Lahood.

Lawyer Abbas Soukie and a supporter leave Central Local Court after a magistrate made orders to have his client Jabour Lahood extradited to WA.

There is no suggestion Ms Lahood, Mr Hayson or Lahood Snr had any involvement in the alleged drug smuggling syndicate.

Yesterday Jabour Lahood's matter was heard at Central Local Court, where magistrate Les Mabbutt made an order allowing for his extradition to Western Australia.

Outside the court, Lahood's lawyer, Abbas Soukie, left with a supporter and declined to comment.

The boat from China which was seized in WA. Picture: Geraldton Guardian

In the early hours of December 21 last year, heavily armed police raided a van parked at the end of a wooden jetty in Geraldton and found 59 bags bearing Chinese writing.

Police allege that inside those bags was more than 1.2 tonnes of the drug known as ice - believed to be destined for the eastern states. At the end of the jetty police also boarded the vessel Valkoista, which it is alleged had just returned from meeting a "mothership" from China.

Bags from the boat were loaded into a van which met it.

Eight men were arrested on the day - three from the van, three on board the Valkoista and another two at a hotel near Perth.

Two of the men found in the van were from NSW - Serupepeli Anthony Rasaubale, 33, and Khalid Elia Keana, 52.

Police carrying out the bust at a jetty in Geraldton. Picture: Geraldton Guardian

They remain in custody charged with possessing a commercial quantity of a ­border-controlled drug reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully imported.

Central Coast man Joshua Joseph Smith, 43, was one of the men found on the boat.

He has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-­controlled drug. None of the trio has entered pleas.

Lahood will face Perth Magistrates Court on Monday.

AFP deputy commissioner Leanne Close and other law enforcers with the $1b haul of drugs. Picture: Nic Ellis/The West Australia

Men are arrested on the day the boat arrived in WA.