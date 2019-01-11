Man stabbed while getting haircut
A MAN is fighting for life after being stabbed multiple times in the neck while getting a hair cut in a suspected targeted attack at a salon in Sydney's west.
NSW Police were called to a hair salon at Bossley Park after midday today where they found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper body.
He was rushed in a critical condition to Liverpool Hospital where he is undergoing emergency surgery.
Bossley Park Neighbourhood watch president Anwar Osman said the attacker parked his motorcycle - with an L plate - at the rear of the business and came in through the back door, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Detectives are "treating the incident as targeted", police said in a statement.
The attacker remains on the run and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established a crime scene and an investigation is under way.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
- With AAP