Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sydney Cricket Ground is keen to join the pink ball revolution.
The Sydney Cricket Ground is keen to join the pink ball revolution.
Cricket

SCG set to bid to join pink ball revolution

by Staff writers
12th Dec 2019 9:49 AM

Australia vs New Zealand, first Test every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket 501 from 3pm AEDT December 12-16

 

SCG Trust chairman Tony Shepherd says the Sydney Cricket Ground will bid to bring a day-night Test to the Harbour City.

The SCG has hosted day Test matches for over 137 years, but the Trust looks set to lobby cricket authorities to bring a pink ball game to the ground in a historic move.

 

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

 

 

"It would be something we would be very interested in," Shepherd told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Back in 2016 The Trust unsuccessfully tried to host the second Test of the summer, but those plans have been shelved to limit the impact on the SCG until redevelopment of the football stadium is completed in 2022.

The day-night revolution is sweeping the cricket landscape and has proven an overwhelming success with fans at the grounds and in the television ratings.

 

Experience Cricket like never before on your phone with the FOX CRICKET App. Download it NOW for FREE on iOS and Android!

Sydney and Melbourne's Tests fall in the holiday period, so were initially not considered candidates for day-night Tests.

Australia staged the inaugural pink ball Test in Adelaide in 2015 and the Perth clash with New Zealand will be the seventh day-night game the country has hosted.

Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth are the only three Australian venues to host day-night Test matches to date.

 

***

LISTEN! New episode of The Follow-On podcast

- Kiwis to watch, MCG pitch concerns

ON YOUR PHONE? CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

SUBSCRIBE: iTUNES | SPOTIFY | GOOGLE PODS

***

 

Perth's viability as a day-night venue going forward will be tested this week, but WACA chief executive Christina Matthews believes the timeslot is ideal despite the later finish of 11pm in Sydney and Melbourne.

"[A] day-night Test in Perth is a great thing to be doing. Our weather is a testament to playing into the evening," Matthews said.

"Over time, as we've seen with one-day cricket and footy, night sport is what people eventually want to go to. I think that will continue with Test cricket.

"It will be interesting to see what they do against England in terms of more than just Adelaide. As time goes by we will see more and more of them."

 

David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Joe Burns pose with the pink ball ahead of the Perth day-night Test.
David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Joe Burns pose with the pink ball ahead of the Perth day-night Test.

Cricket Australia has capped day-night Tests at a maximum of two per season, but Channel 7, has said it would be open to the possibility of a third.

"We would be open to that. Cricket Australia are working through things. Another day-night Test - it's important to make great sport available to when people are available to watch it," Seven's head of sport Lewis Martin said last week.

"Cricket Australia have to work with all the international bodies, of course, and we respect that but they are certainly recognising the appetite audiences have for live sport into prime time."

More Stories

Show More
cricket australia pink ball cricket sydney cricket ground
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        premium_icon Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        Parenting Five unsafe toys have been removed from Queensland retailers’ shelves, with some of the products posing a “significant risk” to young children.

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        Weather Residents received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas...

        Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        premium_icon Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        Environment Residents copping wafts of bad smells around Ripley and Swanbank have been...

        • 12th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development...

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:53 AM