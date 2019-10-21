Massage parlour fined $45,000 for 'happy endings' service

Company director Trung Phan Nguyen said she didn’t know her staff were offering “extras”.

A massage parlour has been fined $45,000 for going too far with its clients.

Sydney's Massage and Waxing breached its beauty therapy development consent when two private eyes were given a sexual service, a court heard.

Company director Trung Phan Nguyen said she didn't know her staff were offering "extras" and didn't know what that meant until she was approached by a City of Sydney town planner.

AGENT HIRED TO INVESTIGATE ILLEGAL BROTHELS

But after hearing from the two private eyes who received the hand relief at the Clarence St parlour, evidence from Sydney City Council that found used tissues in the premises and advertisements for the business offered "happy endings", Magistrate Julie Huber convicted the business.

Sydney CBD Massage and Waxing was fined $45,000 for giving ‘extras’.

Magistrate Huber convicted the business LN & SY Pty Ltd of two counts of carrying out development not in accordance with consent.

The development consent states that offering sexual services at the premises was "forbidden", Ms Huber said.

She fined the business $20,000 for offering the extra services to private detective Simon Treseder on July 11, 2017 and $25,000 for the same treatment of Robert Askew on August 14, 2018.

The fine was reduced from a potential $220,000 because Ms Huber found there was no evidence the massage therapists offered a "full service" involving penile penetration.

Mr Treseder gave evidence to the court that he was offered "extras" by the masseuse.

He asked if it included oral or vaginal penetration and was told no.

After he filed a report to the City of Sydney, town planner Michael Harrison spoke with Ms Nguyen about her staff offering "extras".

Trung Pham Nguyen owner of Sydney CBD Massage and waxing .outside the Downing centre . picture John Grainger

At the time the council seized a number of items including a "bundle of tissues" that revealled sexual services had been offered there, his statement read.

Ms Nguyen told the court before that meeting she didn't know what "extras" meant.

"I am not very sure what he meant by extras, English is not our first language," the 32-year-old who was born in Vietnam said.

"(After the meeting I told staff) they must not do that, they read the sign everywhere in the shop, in the staffroom and everywhere in massage rooms (saying no extras) and when I am there I always say that."

Sydney CBD Massage and Waxing was fined $45,000 for giving rubs and tugs.

Despite her warnings, private eye Robert Askew received a sexual service from a masseuse on August 14, 2018.

According to his affadvit, he was offered a choice of massage therapist for his massage after entering the business.

After choosing his a massage therapist, he asked for "extras" and was told the cost was $50 or $70.

The massage therapist said she did not offer oral or vaginal penetration.

He gave the massage therapists $100, she left the room and came back.

He paid $70 for a sexual service, as Ms Huber worded it.

The court also heard there were online advertisements for the shop which indicated it offered "happy endings".

Sydney CBD Massage & Waxing advertisement from this month.

Ms Nguyen said she hadn't advertised the business since 2016.

On the day of the hearing, an online advertisement for the business offered the best "rub and tug experience".

"There are many massage parlours in Sydney CBD, but we aim to offer only the best massage and rub and tug experience to you," the advertisement read.