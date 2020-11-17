Menu
The Basketball Show: Season 3 Episode 1
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Sydney-born Heal ready for the Flames

17th Nov 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content

Townsville Fire guard Shyla Heal was born in Kogarah, in Sydney's south, but she will put aside her state allegiance in a bid to extinguish the Flames in Tuesday night's WNBL clash.

Heal has been a standout for the Fire to start the WNBL season inside the North Queensland hub.

The Opals aspirant has dropped 15 and 18 points in games against Perth and Canberra heading into tonight's Sydney Flames stoush.

WATCH FIRE V FLAMES TIPPING OFF AT 7:05PM LOCAL TIME (8:05PM AEDT) IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Heal would love nothing more than to continue her form with a strong display against her home city, but it won't be an easy task.

Sydney has surprised with commendable results to start the season.

The Flames only have one win over Bendigo but they competed hard in losses to competition heavyweights, the Melbourne Boomers, and the Southside Flyers.

Townsville and Sydney are also perfectly placed on the ladder at fifth and sixth respectively, which should make for a close and competitive match-up.

The WNBL playoffs will be held from December 16-20 with Kayo and Foxtel broadcasting the finals live, however, your (masthead) subscription will include the replays soon after games finish.

Originally published as Sydney-born Heal ready for the Flames

